Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Announces Peaceful Protests After Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has declared that his party would stage peaceful protests in the country after Eid-ul-Fitr, reported ARY news. The PTI Chairman has shared the announcement while addressing PTI workers and supporters. Further, he has alleged that the rulers planned to start crackdowns on PTI leaders and workers after April 27. During the address, Khan said that the Pakistani government has not yet arrested a single person associated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Further, he has appealed to his supporter to start preparations for peaceful protests after Eid and asked rulers to take measures to protect the nations. Further, he claimed that his party would not remain silent over the atrocities.

Khan announces peaceful protest after Eid-ul-Fitr

According to the former PM of Pakistan, Pakistan's economic crisis would not end until fresh elections are organised. Pakistan's Supreme Court (SC) has protected democracy in the country and the nation would have to back the top court and the Constitution. Imran Khan's party has recently released a white paper to mark the first year of the Pakistan Democratic Movement which has overthrown the Imran Khan-led government via a no-trust vote in April last year. PDM had underlined how the ruling coalition had "devastated" the economy and "contravened" the Constitution, reported Dawn.

The white paper has released six chapters and has passed a scathing judgment on the PDM government's style of governance. The document has highlighted the treatment given to the opposition party by the ruling coalition. It shared its concerns related to the economy, Constitution, 'chained' foreign policy, democracy and rule of law, political exploitation of state institutions, attack on the judiciary and law and order. The party has dedicated the piece of paper to the people of Pakistan, who are "fighting and facing torture for real independence" and democracy. The white paper was shared by the PTI chairman via video link from his residence in Zaman Park. Imran Khan has directly accused the government of ravaging all the country's institutions, rule of law, and the economy as well as violations of basic human rights, reported The Dawn.