'Never Claimed I'm An Angel': Imran Khan Hits Back At General Bajwa Over 'playboy' Remark

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister, said retired Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a playboy when they met for the last time before Khan was ousted as PM in 2022 through parliamentary approval. Khan, the former Pakistan cricket team captain, was talking about purported audio clips where he is heard using lewd language.

Imran Khan recalled that in a meeting with Qamar Javed Bajwa, the retired Army Chief General called him a playboy while talking to him about objectionable audios and videos of his party men.

Khan said he replied to the Army General saying: "I was (a playboy) in the past and I never claimed I am an angel." Speaking to the media, Khan said he suspected Bajwa had arrived at the decision to unseat him from the PM's chair.

'Bajwa stabbed me in my back': Imran Khan

"I came to know that he was carefully playing a double game and make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed me in my back," Khan said and claimed the 'set-up' in the military is still in place from becoming the prime minister.

Khan, 70, said he regretted granting extension to Gen Bawja and said, “It was my great mistake to grant extension to Gen Bajwa. Bajwa started showing his 'true colour' after getting an extension and eventually conspired against my government on the issue of accountability.”

In his interaction with media persons on Monday at his Lahore's residence, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman talked about dirty audios' purportedly connected to him.

“What message we are giving to our youth through dirty audios and videos,” he said and implicitly put the blame on the ruling establishment for recording such audios.

After Khan’s audio clips, videos to be out soon: Pak’s interior minister

Recently, after three purported audio clips said to be of Khan got leaked, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while claiming that these audio clips are genuine, indicated similar video clips of the former PM might be out in coming days.

Image: PTI