Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Appear Before Court Today In Al-Qadir Scam

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will appear in the Islamabad High Court in National Crime Agency EUR 190 million (PKR 60 billion) Al Qadir case on Wednesday, reported Pakistan-based ARY news. Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing charges related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of EUR 190 million to the national exchequer.

The PTI chairman and others have been accused of alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a massive loss of EUR 190 million to the national exchequer. According to the Pakistan government, the accused received undue benefit in the form of over 458 canals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al-Qadir University, reported Geo News.

PTI chairman Imran Khan would leave for Islamabad from Zaman Park on Wednesday for the hearing, as per their legal advisor of Imran Khan. The hearing has been expected to start at 2 PM Pakistan time. Khan would be appearing before the Islamabad High Court in National Crime Agency EUR 190 million Al Qadir case, violation of section 144 during a rally held in Islamabad and for instigating violence on May 9 after his arrest.

He has to appear today as his previous bail related to all cases, which was granted two weeks ago, has now expired, Dawn reported. Before this, the central government placed Khan's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the EUR 190 million (PKR 60 billion) National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal. He was put on the list after National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi requested and got approval from the federal cabinet. Further, NAB has also suggested placing Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister's wife's name on ECL in the same case for which a letter would be penned to the interior ministry.

According to Geo News, the court has issued special passes for the hearing to lawyers, journalists, and government officials to ensure that the proceedings continue smoothly, as a crowd would make it difficult. However, IHC's employees and court staff have been exempted. The high court has authorised 15 lawyers of Khan to accompany him; 10 employees of the advocate general and attorney general's office; and 30 members of the IHC Journalist Association, read the circular, as per a Pakistan news report.