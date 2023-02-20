Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Set To Be Arrested; Anti-terrorism Court Rejects Bail Plea

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in Pakistan today, according to the Pakistan media reports. The arrest warrant for Imran Khan has been issued and there is a possibility that he could be arrested at the time when he appears in court related to his foreign funding case.

Recently, The PTI chief had asked the Pakistan judiciary to protect society from the “scourge of blackmailing and violation of fundamental rights of privacy and dignity of people", reported Dawn. The statement by the PTI chief comes while he was addressing the nation on TV along with PTI Central Punjab president Dr. Yasmin Rashid. He asked for action against those who have been involved in tapping phones and making “deep fake” videos to blackmail opponents. Just a day before, Dr. Yasmin Rashid's phone call with the former CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was released on social media.