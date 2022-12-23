Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Khan Married Again For Third Time

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has decided to dive into blissful married life all over again. The Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan re-married her new beau on Friday. The ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife took to Twitter to share the news.

On Friday, she posted a picture with the caption, “Just married”. According to Daily Pakistan, the ex-wife of the former Pakistani cricketer has talked about finding love again and expressed that she is open to the prospect of marrying again.

During her appearance on the show “G Sarkar”, Khan talked about how she was told by a family member who is a palmist that she will get married again in the future. The journalist parted ways with Imran Khan in 2015. The former Prime Minster was her second husband, In 1993 she married her first cousin, a British psychiatrist named Ijaz Rehman. However, that marriage ended in 2005, she had three children with Rehman. It was the year 2014 when she married Imran Khan, although that marriage lasted for a very short period of time.

Reham called her new husband her soulmate

The British-Pakistani journalist also took to Instagram to share some glimpses from her wedding. She married a 36-year-old man named Mirza Bilal who is based in Seattle, New York. Sharing one of the pictures with her new husband, she wrote, “Found my soulmate @mirzabilal__.” While several netizens were completely floored by the wedding pictures, there were some who were skeptical about Khan taking another shot at marriage.

Khan’s marriage with the former Prime Minister was a highly publicised ordeal, she has talked about the struggles she faced during her short-lived marriage with the former Pakistani cricketer in the past. According to Reviewit.pk, the Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan was a weather forecaster and news anchor who became instantly famous after marrying the cricketer-turned-politician. After marrying Khan, she took a break from constantly working in the news world. However, the much-publicised marriage lasted for only 10 months.