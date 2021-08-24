Former Pakistan Senator Lambasts Imran Khan Govt For Its 'malafide' Afghanistan Policies

Pakistan’s former senator Mustafa Kamal recently lambasted the Imran Khan government for its "malafide policies" towards Afghanistan and said that the country has already paid enough price. News International reported that Kamal, who is also the Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), said that the federal government should refrain from “adventurism" in their policy towards Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

“The parliamentarians should bear in mind that Pakistan had already paid enough for the 'malafide policies' of the governments in the past and they should not repeat the same mistake," Kamal said. "NATO forces had been defeated in their 20-year-long war in Afghanistan and it was assumed that Pakistan had played a role in the victory of Taliban," he added.

Further, Kamal also said that "so-called superpowers which suffered defeats in Afghanistan would come back for revenge and if they did so Pakistan would be on top of the list for the first offensives”.

Protests against Pak’s role in Afghan debacle

It is worth noting that the PSP chief’s remarks come a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban. Multiple protests were held in the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, and Austria against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan. Afghan diaspora and other people living in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna staged demonstrations against the Taliban and denounced their aggressive advance and barbaric acts in Afghanistan. They also called to sanction Pakistan for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also shown his support to the Taliban openly. He said that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery" while describing the Taliban's 'triumph' over Kabul. However, later, the Pakistani government made a U-turn on the Afghanistan crisis saying it will not recognize the Taliban government in the war-torn country as of yet.

Imran Khan’s government has been condemned for supporting the insurgents throughout their march in the South Asian country. After the Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday which triggered concerns of safety of women and children, he said, “You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery”.

(With inputs from ANI)