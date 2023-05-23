Former Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested again on Tuesday. As per the reports obtained from Pakistani media, Qureshi was re-arrested outside Adiala Jail. The incident happened on Tuesday evening just hours after reports emerged that he was released by the Islamabad High Court. Qureshi has been vocal about his support for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the midst of all the chaos, Qureshi's daughter reportedly requested to meet the police following the re-arrest. As per the media report, the re-arrest occurred after Qureshi was getting out of a meeting. “I am not leaving the party, I am with the party, and I will stay with the party,” Qureshi chanted to the media while he was getting escorted by the police. Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the release of the former Pakistani Foreign Minister after the PTI leader submitted an undertaking to the court over the arrest. According to The Tribune Express, the order for Qureshi’s release was issued by IHC Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb.

His first arrest was declared ‘Illegal’

According to The Express Tribune, on May 18, the IHC declared Qureshi’s arrest “illegal”. Justice Aurangzeb heard the PTI leader's petition against his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act. Following this, the court declared the arrest as “null and void” and instructed the authorities to release him immediately. However, the PTI leader was kept in jail for five days even after the court ordered his release. The PTI confirmed the arrest of Imran Khan’s closest aide. “Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested again from outside Adiala Jail. Shah Mehmood Qureshi's daughter's request to meet the police. After a minute of meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken into police custody and left. I am not leaving the party, I am with the party, and I will stay with the party. Shah Mehmood Qureshi,” the party wrote on Twitter.