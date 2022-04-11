Former PM Nawaz Sharif Will Return To Pakistan After Eid, Says PML-N Senior Leader

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, is expected to return from London next month after Eid, said one senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), following Imran Khan’s embarrassing ouster from power. Amid a whirlwind of political developments that have mired the country, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif stated that a decision on Sharif's anticipated return will be discussed with the coalition partners.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed the no-trust vote in a dramatic midnight session, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry claimed that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country prior to the next election. Not just this, but the former Pakistan PM is also expected to lead the next election, as per a report by BOLNetwork.

Coalition Govt will not last longer than 6 months

Speaking on the current political unrest in Pakistan, Latif stated that the coalition government will not last more than six months. The only solution to the prevailing woes was to hold fresh elections in the country, he further added. He also raised the issue of election reforms. He added that there is a task of election reforms that had to be carried out before the elections.

Corruption cases against deposed former PM

After being convicted for corruption in 2018, Nawaz Sharif was accused by the Imran Khan administration of 'absconding' on claims of ill health. He travelled to the United Kingdom in 2019 to avail of treatment for his health, however, has since not returned. Ever since his removal from office by the Supreme Court in July 2017, the government of ex-prime minister Khan has filed many corruption allegations against the 72-year-old PML-N leader. Moreover, Sharif was granted bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

Notably, after the Pakistan Supreme Court passed its verdict against Imran Khan on April 7, calling the dissolution of the national assembly “unconstitutional,” the ex-PM had welcomed the court's ruling.

“I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country,” Nawaz Sharif told the media from London.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif is the PM candidate of the joint opposition.

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. However, the National Assembly session was convened at 11 am on April 9 as per the SC's directive, Speaker Asad Qaiser delayed the voting on the no-confidence motion much to the annoyance of the opposition. Finally, Qaiser resigned from his post and handed over the baton to his predecessor Ayaz Sadiq who successfully conducted the voting process. Ultimately, Imran Khan was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion.

(With inputs from PTI)