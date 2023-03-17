Former Taliban Leader Confirms Pakistan's Involvement In Funding Terror Activities

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) has received funding from Pakistan and Islamic State (IS) central from Syria and Iraq for terrorist activities, according to a former Taliban leader, reported ANI, citing Afghan Analyst, an organisation that deals with key security and political developments in Afghanistan.

This remark was made at an interview with pro-Taliban al-Mersaad media by Sheikh Abdul Rahim Muslimdost, who is a former founding member of ISKP.

Former ISKP leader opens up on Pakistan's involvement in terrorist activities

On Twitter, the Afghan Analyst said that, in relation to the financing of the ISKP, Muslimdost claimed that Pakistan and IS central from Syria and Iraq are providing funds for terrorist activities and said that initially, in 2015, Lashkar-e-Taiba provided as much as 50 lakh Pakistani rupees to the ISKP. Muslimdost further explained that extortion via kidnappings was another major source of terror funding for the terrorist organisation.

Sheikh Abdul Rahim Muslimdost, who surrendered before the Taliban, has clarified that he was not the first Afghan who "vowed allegiance to the Islamic State group in late 2014; Mawlana Idris from Helmand, who graduated from Islamic Studies in Madina, was the first to do so," he said in the interview.

During the interview, when he was asked why ISKP attacked the Pakistan embassy in Kabul in December last year, Muslimdost responded, saying, "The PAK embassy attack in Kabul was just a drama." Nothing happened to the ambassador. Just a bodyguard was injured. They want to whitewash the ISKP group."

During the interview, the former Taliban leader also clarified that those who don't believe are employees of the embassies and of the NGOs in Afghanistan, and the IEA promised security and safety to them, should not be attacked or killed, as Islam did not permit killing them, analyst tweeted.

