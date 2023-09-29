Four Killed & 12 Injured In Hangu Mosque Blast In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, 2nd In Pakistan Within Hours

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured in a suicide blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakthunkhwa province on Friday, police said as per Geo News.

The explosion took place at the mosque in Hangu district, Doaba Police Station SHO Shahraz Khan said.

The blast occurred during the Juma prayers, he said, adding that 30 to 40 worshippers were there in the mosque at the time of the explosion.

A powerful explosion has occurred inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Multiple casualties feared. “There are people under the rubble”: District Police Chief#KhyberPakhtunkhwa #Blast #Balochistan #eidmiladulnabi #Mosque pic.twitter.com/E4h4ECmN8o — Tayyab Safdar (@legend20086) September 29, 2023

Police said they believed it to be a suicide blast.

“The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion,” Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed was quoted as saying in a report in the Dawn newspaper.

The blast came a few hours after at least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a suicide blast near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in restive Balochistan province's Mastung district.