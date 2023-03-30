Four Policemen Including DSP Killed In Pakistan's Lakki Marwat; TTP Claims Responsibility

In a terrorist attack on Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat's Saddar police station on Thursday, at least four police officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed and five others were injured, according to The Express Tribune.

The terrorists targetted the Saddar police station with strong, contemporary weapons in the morning. The police responded with retaliatory fire since they were already on high alert, which allowed the terrorists to flee.

According to The Express Tribune, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident. "The sacrifices of our police officers/men in the war against terrorism are unforgettable. May Allah grant the martyrs a place in His mercy and speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 30, 2023

TTP increases its assualt on Pakistan

The most recent attack occurs as terrorism has recently returned to Pakistan. Terrorist groups have been carrying out assaults around the nation with almost complete impunity in recent months, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, worsening the law and order situation in the nation.

The TTP has escalated its attacks after the discussions with the government ended in November, focusing primarily on the police in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the regions bordering Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of locals had protested against the ongoing wave of terrorism earlier this month in the Lakki Marwat region, according to The Express Tribune. They had urged the government to abandon its appeasement strategy and use all of its resources to crush the terrorists in order to end the curse and restore peace to the province. One of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's most dangerous districts, Lakki Marwat, has seen recent deadly terrorist strikes against police.

Police groups are frequently ambushed with deadly effectiveness, and police stations are frequently targeted. According to The Express Tribune, dozens of terrorists were also slain by security personnel and police during extensive operations. 84 people were killed and numerous others were injured in a deadly suicide bombing in a mosque near Peshawar Police Lines in January.

January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, according to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based thinktank, as 134 people died (a 139% increase) and 254 were injured in at least 44 militant attacks across the nation, according to Dawn.