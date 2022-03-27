From 'rat' To 'former PM', Here's How Pak's Oppn Is Taunting Imran Khan Ere No-trust Vote

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over spiralling inflation, economic crisis, increasing debt, misgovernance, and mishandling of foreign policy. The cricketer-turned-politician is now bracing for his biggest test yet, as a united opposition is counting the days until his possible ouster from the government.

The no-confidence vote will most likely take place on April 4 which may result in the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Since the filing of the no-trust motion on March 8, Opposition leaders have intensified attacks on the premier - from levelling bribery allegations to being called a "rat" who would soon "go to jail."

Here are the top 5 moments when the Opposition brutally vilified PM Imran Khan.

1. "Shahbaz Sharif will be next Pakistan PM; Imran Khan will go to jail"

Amid the political crisis in Pakistan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that Shahbaz Sharif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), will be the next Prime Minister of the country.

He said that Imran Khan's term will be over before March 28 and preparations are on to send him to jail, either in Adiala or Khairpur Central Jail.

Wassan added that Opposition parties might form a caretaker government after Imran Khan fails to clear the no-confidence vote. General elections will be announced after that and former PM Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif will be made PM, he added.

2. "People will rally to throw Imran Khan out of power"

Stepping up attacks on embattled Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President and daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz stated that people will come out to rally, to overthrow Khan's government

Her statement was in reaction to Imran Khan's appeal to the country to come out of their homes and support him ahead of the combined Opposition's no-confidence motion.

Maryam said, "People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home."

3. 'Former Prime Minister' Imran Khan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently referred to Imran Khan as 'former Prime Minister', saying that his days are numbered and he will soon be ousted through a democratic process.

Addressing a public meeting in Dargai town on Wednesday, he said Imran Khan was now “former prime minister” as the opposition is set to defeat him during a no-trust vote in parliament, the Dawn reported.

4. "Imran Khan & wife received bribes over $3 billion"

Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, March 26, accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of receiving bribes to the tune of PKR 6 billion, terming it as a "mother of all scandals."

"The mother of all scandals of the Imran Khan government is that of transfers and postings amounting to ₹ 6 billion and it is directly related to the Banigala. In the coming days, startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has a strong fear that once he is out of power, his 'thefts' will be caught," she said while launching an acerbic attack on Khan.

5. "You are a rat, Imran Khan"

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan a "rat" who is running away from the no-confidence motion. The term rat denotes the present situation of Pakistan plagued with economic distress and political instability.

Asking Imran Khan to demonstrate his strength through a power show of 173-lawmakers in the National Assembly for the no-confidence vote, Bilawal said, "He calls us rats and is himself running away. You are a rat, Imran Khan," reported the Dawn newspaper.

Will Imran Khan sail or sink?

Trouble ensued for Pakistan PM Imran Khan on March 8, after 100 lawmakers from Opposition PPP and PML-N submitted a no-confidence motion against him, holding the PTI government responsible for inflation and economic crisis. In added trouble, nearly 22 MNAs of his party threatened to vote in favour of the Opposition's no-trust motion.

To succeed in its no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition requires the backing of 172 out of 342 members of the National Assembly. If the opposition succeeds in passing the motion against Khan, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to resign due to a no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan on the other hand eluded confidence in clearing the no-trust vote. He said that he will use his trump card on the day of the no-confidence vote or a day before that. He has called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilize his support base or whatever is left of it.

Pakistan is set to hold its next general elections in the second half of 2023.