Maj Gen KK Sinha Hails Centre's Breakthrough Move Of Blocking Pakistan's Fake News Network

As the Indian government tightened its stance to control the menace of Pakistan sponsored Fake news networks by blocking 12 YouTube channels and 2 websites on Tuesday, Defence Expert, Major General KK Sinha (Retired) appreciated the centre’s efforts and called it a breakthrough move against the people who are using social media to disrupt peace in the country.

While speaking to Republic TV on the stringent action taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with India's Intelligence Unit, he hailed the move of suspending Pakistan sponsored channels that were using social media to radicalise people and spread hatred.

Major General KK Sinha called Pakistan out and said that this is not the first time that the neighbouring country had tried to disrupt India's social harmony, and highlighted how the Pakistani hackers attacked Indians during the ‘Punjab Referendum 2020’ passed by Sikhs for Justice.

Pakistan hackers got trained in China to incite violence in India: Gen Sinha

General KK Sinha further added, “It is our first step against such activities, but this is not the first time we got to know about these incidents. When Referendum 2020 was passed, the Pakistani hackers had a proper desk for this and they went to China to get trained. Complete bands of ISIS have devoted themselves to circulating fake news in India. They had targeted around 4 million people with all fake information. They targeted people to subvert and sabotage the minds of Indians. Now we have got our breakthrough, earlier we were not able to block these channels on various mediums.”

He went on to say, “Earlier, people who came on TV were also targeted through trolling and threats were given from Referendum 2020. From then to now- be it Famers’ protest or General Bipin Rawat’s crash, they are not leaving any event, they are trying to do something with the targeted aim to subvert the mind of the people. They recruit people in India through these channels to cause violence, by subverting their minds, radicalising, making them a hard line- all this happens through these channels. Though it is a breakthrough step, we should not stop and continue such operations.”

Centre blocks Pak-sponsored channels spreading fake news & anti-India propaganda

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked 20 YouTube Channels and two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda. According to the Ministry, the Pakistan-coordinated disinformation operation was actively spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects such as Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

The Centre further stated that over the last year, the Pak-sponsored YouTube channels were posting contentious content on issues such as the farmers’ protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in a bid to 'incite the minorities' against the Government of India. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

Image: ANI/ PIB