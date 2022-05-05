'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' Film Releases In Pakistan, Netizens Rush To Troll Former PM Imran Khan

A Pakistani movie titled Ghabrana Nahi Hai was released on Eid 2022 and created a buzz on the internet as it took netizens down memory lane and recalled former PM Imran Khan's infamous comment 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi hai' for which the politician was brutally trolled.

Ghabrana Nahi Hai releases in Pakistan post-Imran Khan's trolling

Directed and co-written by Saqib Khan with Mohsin Ali, the movie Ghabrana Nahi Hai is the recently released Pakistani action comedy film. It follows the story of a girl who seeks justice for her father but ends up falling into a love triangle with a cop and her cousin. Backed by Jamil Baig under JB Films and Hassan Zia under Mastermind Production, the movie consists of cast members namely Saba Qamar as Zubeda, Zahid Ahmed as Sikandar, a cop, Syed Jibran as Zubeda's cousin, Afzal Khan, Saleem Meraj, Nayyar Ejaz, Dodi Khan as Raza, Sohail Ahmed, among others.

While the netizens are praising the film for its good humour, emotions, music and plotline, they were earlier trolling Imran Khan for his well-known comment which is similar to that of the movie's name. It all began when Imran Khan recently addressed the media over record-breaking inflation and non-payment of three months of salaries. In response to the same, when Imran Khan addressed the issue, he repeated his often-used phrase 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi hai' to calm the citizens of the country but gave fuel to hilarious memes online.

Furthermore, the official Twitter handle of the country's embassy in Serbia released a statement calling out the former Pakistan PM Imran Khan over record-breaking inflation with non-payment of three months of salaries of the government officials. As per various media reports, the tweet (now deleted) read, “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past three months and our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan? (sic)”

The account also featured a song parody of Imran Khan's infamous slogan that created a buzz on the internet in no time. The sweet read, “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option”. watch the video ahead-

Soon after the tweet went viral online, a spokesperson of the embassy issued a statement on Twitter claiming that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia had been hacked while adding that the messages being posted on those accounts were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.



Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

Netizens troll Imran Khan

Pakistan politics is just like IPL. You know it is all staged but it still gives you the excitement. Thank you Bajwa. #AapneGhabranaNahiHai#PakistanPoliticalCrisis — Kathan Munshi (@kathanmunshi) April 9, 2022

Confined to falsely pacifying the awaam by saying "#AapneGhabrananahihai " , keeping on befooling the awam ,failed leadership of @ImranKhanPTI creating #anarchyinpakistan ,leading it to annihilation!! pic.twitter.com/0Zf28TxyEG — Mohsin Wani (@mohsin_wani99) December 20, 2021

