Ghana, Fiji Among First To Receive G7 'Global Shield' Climate Funding Launched At COP27

Due to climate change, extreme events of floods and droughts have become very common all around the world. The major victims of such disasters are the extremely vulnerable countries.

While the natural calamities cause a major blow to their already struggling economy, the process of getting back to a normal situation becomes harder. In response to the devastation caused in several vulnerable countries due to climate change, G7 under the presidency of Germany and V20 (group of Vulnerable 20) have jointly launched the ‘Global Shield’ climate funding initiative.

The Global Shield initiative was officially launched on Monday at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. According to a recent press release by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, “The recipient list comprises countries like Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal.”

Global Shield is long overdue: Ghana Finance Minister

Expressing their gratitude towards this initiative, the finance minister of Ghana Ken Ofori-Atta who was also chairing the V20 said, “This is a path-breaking effort. We hope our funding window will benefit equally compared to pre-existing structures whose performance remains to be proven,” adding, “We really hope the Global Shield will not only yield impact for the most vulnerable communities but that it will also contribute to building mutual trust and understanding to help bridge the resourcing gaps facing climate action.”

According to the press release by the German government, "Germany is providing around 170 million euros as seed contribution, of which 84 million euros are core funding to the Global Shield.”

Denmark on the other hand is pledging “35 million Danish Kroner” towards this endeavour. Speaking about the initiative, the Federal Development Minister of Germany Svenja Schulze said, “Germany stands by its responsibility to support poor and vulnerable people and countries in dealing with loss and damage.”

What is ‘Global Shield’ Funding?

The ‘Global Shield’ funding is an initiative to address the current weakness in the financial protection structure in climate-vulnerable economies. It will expand instruments of financial protection for governments, communities, businesses and households and will try to reduce the impact of disasters.

The G7 countries announced that the initiative will be implemented immediately after COP27. The initiative will be steered by the Global Shield High-Level Consultative Group which will comprise representatives of the V20, G7, and G20 along with several think tanks, civil society and multilateral organisations.