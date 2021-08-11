Gilgit-Baltistan: Locals, Students Stage Protest Against Pak Administration, Cite Apathy

Students and locals in Gilgit-Baltistan took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the Pakistan-run administration in the region. Citing numerous instances of apathy from the administration, the citizens revealed that were devoid of even basic necessities such as pure drinking water. From court appeals going unheard to teachers failing to show up in schools, the locals asked the administration to take cognizance of the poor state of affairs. Students also raised complaints about the condition of Gilgit Baltistan schools and asked the administration to take action against teachers who were failing to report to school.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "The sewage water mixes with drinking water and our court appeals go unheard. There's an inconvenience because of this protest, but we can't help it." Another young student added, "Despite paying fees, our teachers don't show up. We urge the administration to arrange teachers for us and take action against the ones who take salaries but don't come to school."

Atrocities continue in Gilgit-Baltistan

In June 2021, the Pakistan police had resorted to a massive lathi-charge on government employees of several departments in Gilgit-Baltistan who were staging a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister's house. The employees were demanding time-scale promotions and other incentives. The previous month, people in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan took to the streets against Islamabad's misrule, which they said has only worsened since the party of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan got legislative control of the region.

Brutality against the citizens of the region has intensified after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced granting provisional provincial status to GB during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2020. Thereafter, he led an illegitimate Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections in November where he claimed to have won 22 seats in the 33-member Assembly. In March earlier this year, the so-called G-B Assembly had passed a resolution demanding an interim province status. The Pakistan government has now finalized a draft law to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, a media report suggested.