Gilgit-Baltistan's People Fight To Overcome Their Suffering Amid Pakistan Govt's Disdain

Filled with rage and resentment towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the angered people of Gilgit Baltistan continue to show dissent towards the Pakistan government. Many protests have taken place across the region as a result of continued indifference towards Pakistan's mainstream political leadership. Gilgit city has been witnessing widespread public protests for weeks due to the 22-hour power outages. Significant power cuts have been occurring in the region for months despite the leadership's tall promises.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee, which is leading the demonstrations, has presented the government with a 16-point charter of demands. The organisation has called for a number of things, including solutions to the region's long-standing problems with food scarcity, power outages, and land grabbing.

Power shortages led to closure of businesses and increases in theft, violence

The people's sorrow has only grown worse as a result of the continuous power outages. Businesses have been forced to close up shop in the evenings and the majority of the cottage industries are still closed, while schools and other educational institutions have been closed. The unstable power supply has left many unemployed and despondent, which has led to waves of theft and violence. In addition to the electricity crisis, individuals have had trouble getting food supplies.

Wheat flour and other food items have become exorbitantly expensive as the nation stumbles through numerous crises. Enormous lines for wheat flour could be seen in towns and villages all over the hilly area, and access to essential foods was made harder by quarrels, black marketing, and hoarding. Women have been working arduously to prepare at least one meal per day for the family while many children continue to remain hungry.

Parliamentarians travelled to Islamabad and other foreign countries on the pretext of seeking assistance but really did so to avoid public opprobrium. The underdeveloped region has received little attention or funding from the federal government of Pakistan. Islamabad has only granted Pakistani rupees (PKR) 21 crore of the planned Rs 4 billion package, which has halted the majority of the development initiatives. As a result of the projects' cancellation, unemployment and human suffering have increased.

Many towns have banded together to raise their voices over the past few weeks due to the widespread sorrow and helplessness among the populace. As a result of the army treating the area like a colony and compelling farmers and landowners to cede their property to a group of land speculators, public resentment has grown over time.

The region has been looted of its resources and altered of its demographics

Gilgit Baltistan has been dealing with problems for many years. Pakistan, however, has declined to take an interest in the issues the residents are facing. It is well known that the Pakistani army played a part in altering the region's demographics, sowing the seeds of sectarianism, and openly looting the region's resources.

The plunder became "official" when the China-Economic Corridor project was put into action by the Pakistani army. When locals saw how the Islamabad Rawalpindi cabal stole their land in order to help themselves and their Chinese pals, dissent started to spread throughout the region.

As they feel that the land in the area belongs to the people, the locals have strong objections to the state acquiring it, according to Dawn. Land in Gilgit Baltistan has been purchased by the state for CPEC and other projects. Residents in the area have begun to realise that Islamabad and Rawalpindi's authorities are colonising them under the guise of land acquisition, leaving them more destitute, helpless, and enraged.