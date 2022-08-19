Last Updated:

'Give It Nobel Prize': Pakistan's Automatic 'chappal To Neta's Face' Contraption Wows All

A video on Twitter emerged showing a political protest site in Pakistan with protestors using a novel machine to bash the country's political leaders

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Pakistan

IMAGE: @jpkauldhar


In the 76th year of the creation of Pakistan, when the economy is in tatters and the country imports most of its requirements, a novel indigenous innovation in the form of an 'Automatic Lanat Machine' took Twitter by storm, though hardly in a serious manner.

A Twitter post shared by Major Gaurav Arya (retd) shows a video of a political protest site, where a placard with the pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, can be seen being bashed by slippers one for each, in a trident kind of a formation with a single lever pulled from behind. Netizens have come up with some witty replies reacting to the video.

Sharing the clip, Major Gaurav Arya (retd) tweeted, "The start up ecosystem in Pakistan has truly come of age. This #AutomaticLaanatMachine is the latest invention from the land of the pure."

One Netizen suggested getting a patent for the Laanat machine and said, "Koi isko patent karvalo bhai" 

The innovation was also lauded as a great achievement of Pakistan by a Twitter user saying "On d 75th birth year this #AutomaticLanatMachine is a new n great achievement by a joker country"

One user posted "This is sheer proof Pakistan going through serious crisis of goods they don't even afford to loose slippers for protest and hence the innovation." 

Appreciating the innovation as 'insane', a Twitter comment said, "This is something I have not seen before. Yeah, I have to agree that Start up ecosystem in Pakistan agent up well their innovations are insane, nobody can think of such out of the box idea, impressed to see automatic laanat machine" 

Another Twitter user commented, "Finally I like something which is made in pakistan" 

One user doesn't seems too satisfied with the idea and said, "Still not so automatic, someone is pulling the string" 

While a comment even went to the extent of conferring a Nobel Prize, "This invention must b nominated for a Nobel. Something fully indigenous, that pak managed to design and produce" 

Another post read, "At least they gave the world something innovative" 

A Twitter use perplexed and said "Majorsaab ATM ke baare mein suna hai par ALM pehli baar dekh raha hoon" 

IMAGE: @jpkauldhar

First Published:
