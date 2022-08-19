'Give It Nobel Prize': Pakistan's Automatic 'chappal To Neta's Face' Contraption Wows All

In the 76th year of the creation of Pakistan, when the economy is in tatters and the country imports most of its requirements, a novel indigenous innovation in the form of an 'Automatic Lanat Machine' took Twitter by storm, though hardly in a serious manner.

A Twitter post shared by Major Gaurav Arya (retd) shows a video of a political protest site, where a placard with the pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, can be seen being bashed by slippers one for each, in a trident kind of a formation with a single lever pulled from behind. Netizens have come up with some witty replies reacting to the video.

Sharing the clip, Major Gaurav Arya (retd) tweeted, "The start up ecosystem in Pakistan has truly come of age. This #AutomaticLaanatMachine is the latest invention from the land of the pure."

The start up ecosystem in Pakistan has truly come of age. This #AutomaticLaanatMachine is the latest invention from the land of the pure. pic.twitter.com/qarqf3PsSA — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) August 18, 2022

One Netizen suggested getting a patent for the Laanat machine and said, "Koi isko patent karvalo bhai"

Koi isko patent karwalo bhai 😂 — Manish Naikodi (@Manishnaikodii) August 18, 2022

The innovation was also lauded as a great achievement of Pakistan by a Twitter user saying "On d 75th birth year this #AutomaticLanatMachine is a new n great achievement by a joker country"

On d 75th birth year this #AutomaticLanatMachine is a new n great achievement by a joker country #Pakistan

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Kõêl Śîñhä 🚩🇮🇳 (@cocoapiie) August 18, 2022

One user posted "This is sheer proof Pakistan going through serious crisis of goods they don't even afford to loose slippers for protest and hence the innovation."

This is a sheer proof pakistan going through serious crisis of goods they don't even afford to loose slippers for protest 😂 hence the invention! #AutomaticLaanatMachine — Ankita Chaurasia 🇮🇳 (@Ankita84sia) August 18, 2022

Appreciating the innovation as 'insane', a Twitter comment said, "This is something I have not seen before. Yeah, I have to agree that Start up ecosystem in Pakistan agent up well their innovations are insane, nobody can think of such out of the box idea, impressed to see automatic laanat machine"

This is something i have not seen before. Yeah, i have to agree that start up ecosystem in pakistan agent up well 😆😆 their innovations are insane, nobody can think of such out of the box idea,impressed to see automatic laanat machine 🤣 — Bapi Debnath (@BapiDeb70506883) August 18, 2022

Another Twitter user commented, "Finally I like something which is made in pakistan"

Finally i like something which is made in Pakistan. — Kalua (@KalwarTalwar) August 18, 2022

One user doesn't seems too satisfied with the idea and said, "Still not so automatic, someone is pulling the string"

Still not so automatic, someone is pulling the string — Brandon (@TK_TK_TIK) August 18, 2022

While a comment even went to the extent of conferring a Nobel Prize, "This invention must b nominated for a Nobel. Something fully indigenous, that pak managed to design and produce"

This invention must b nominated for a Nobel. Something fully indigenous, that pak managed to design and produce.🤣🤣🤣 — 🇮🇳 (@PurnimaPatri) August 18, 2022

Another post read, "At least they gave the world something innovative"

At least they gave the world something innovative. — Rajnish Jain (@jainrk59) August 18, 2022

A Twitter use perplexed and said "Majorsaab ATM ke baare mein suna hai par ALM pehli baar dekh raha hoon"

Majorsaab ATM ke baare mein suna hai par ALM pehli baar dekh raha hoon! 😂 — R2D2 (@aar2dee299) August 18, 2022

IMAGE: @jpkauldhar