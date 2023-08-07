Global Heatwaves, High Temps Threatening 'millions' Of Children In South Asia, Says UNICEF

Extreme temperatures currently baking the world have significantly impacted children living in South Asia, according to the United Nations. It is estimated that 76% (460 million) of the population in the region under the age of 18 is severely exposed to brutal weather and heatwaves, said United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

South Asia experiences 83 or more days per year when temperatures soar beyond 35° Celsius. This July set the record for the hottest month globally amid climate change, as children in the region suffered the worst of it. “With the world at global boiling, the data clearly show that the lives and well-being of millions of children across South Asia are increasingly threatened by heat waves and high temperatures,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.

Who are at risk?

For years now, children have been the most vulnerable segment of the population when it comes to bearing excruciating heat. As per the agency's Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), minors in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, and Afghanistan are at "'extremely high risk" of bearing the consequences of extreme weather events.

“We are particularly concerned about babies, toddlers, malnourished children and pregnant women as they are most vulnerable to heat strokes and other serious effects,” Wijesekera added. But summer isn't the only time when the heat strikes. During monsoons, children can have difficulty adapting to weather changes and releasing excess heat from their bodies.

What are the symptoms of extreme heat?

This can lead to life-threatening symptoms, such as severe headache, organ failure, fainting, coma, rapid palpitations, increased body temperature, and dehydration. In the case of infants, conditions like poor mental development, neurological dysfunction, and heart diseases are likely to develop.

Expecting mothers are also at risk of experiencing high blood pressure, hypertension, early contractions, seizures, and stillbirths when exposed to extreme heat. It is therefore advised to use fans, mists, ice packs, and other means to cool off as climate change changes the world for the worse.