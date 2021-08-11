Global Media Body Asks Pak Govt To Drop Probe Against 2 Journalists, Stop Harassing Press

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a nonprofit organisation promoting press freedom across the globe has called on the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan to “immediately” drop the investigations into two Pakistani journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat. CPJ also urged the Pakistani authorities to stop harassing members of the press in “retaliation for their coverage of public institutions.” CPJ statement on August 11 came after Pakistan’s federal probe agency took two journalists in custody.

“Pakistan authorities’ arrests of journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat are emblematic of the government’s ongoing campaign to chill critical reporting,” said Carlos Martinez de La Serna, CPJ’s program director.

“The Federal Investigation Agency must immediately drop its investigations into the journalists, return their confiscated devices, and cease harassing members of the press in retaliation for their coverage,” he added.

As per news agency ANI, the Pakistani legal experts have termed the detention of Mir and Safqat as an “alarming pattern” to curb free speech in the country. Mir is the CEO of the privately-owned news agency Googly News TV, and Shafqat hosts the YouTube news commentary channel Tellings with Imran Shafqat. Both, as per the official statement on Wednesday, spoke with CPJ in phone interviews. Googly News TV publishes news on a website as well as the YouTube channel with 360,000 subscribers. Meanwhile, ‘Tellings with Imran Shafqat’ is a YouTube channel with 120,000 subscribers.

#Pakistan authorities should immediately drop their investigations into journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat, and cease harassing members of the press in retaliation for their coverage of public institutions.@simranshafqat https://t.co/bi2nDSBKdj — Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) August 10, 2021

CPJ noted that both outlets feature investigative reporting and political commentary on Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policy. Pakistani authorities arrested Mir around 10:30 AM from his office in Lahore and detained him for at least 10 hours before releasing him on bail. Shafqat was arrested around 12:30 PM at his home in Lahore and was held for five hours.

Furthermore, Mir’s two phones and a laptop were confiscated and even demanded his passwords which he reportedly refused.

Shafqat’s phone was also confiscated, and he said that officers returned his SIM card only upon release. Mir reportedly told that his phones and laptop were still in official custody. CPJ noted that Pakistani authorities are investigating the journalists for “alleged electronic forgery; making, obtaining, or supplying a device for an offense; and the transmission of malicious code, all crimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, according to a press release issued by the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency.”

Image Credit: AP

