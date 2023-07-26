Gripped By Crisis, Pakistan Scores Worrisome 99th Spot On Global Hunger Index

Pakistan scored the 99th spot on the Global Hunger Index (GHI-2022) out of 121 countries, a figure that shines a harsh light on the growing challenges it faces in its fight to eliminate hunger. Released on Tuesday, the GHI's report revealed that the country's score plummeted from 38.1 in 2006 to 26.1 last year.

On the index, a score of 0 represents that the country does not face a hunger crisis. According to the annual report, Islamabad's struggle against hunger has stemmed from massive political crisis, violent conflicts, climate change, the pandemic, and natural disasters such as floods.

What does the Global Hunger Index say?

“The current edition of the GHI reveals that armed conflicts, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic are intensifying each other; as a result, up to 828 million peo­ple were forced to go hungry. As things stand, 46 countries will not even achieve a low level of hunger by 2030, much less eliminate hunger entirely," it said in a statement, according to Dawn.

"In Africa, South of the Sahara and South Asia are once again the regions with the highest rates of hun­ger. South Asia, the reg­ion with the world’s highest hunger level, has the highest child stunting rate and by far the highest child wasting rate of any world region,” it added.

The GHI is an annual report that is collaboratively published by humanitarian agencies Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide. It aims to highlight how people across the world are deprived of basic food necessities and propel action by world governments to tackle the crisis.

Pakistan's burgeoning food crisis

Pakistan is one of the most affected countries around the world when it comes to hunger with citizens left often scrambling to gain access to staples like wheat. Earlier this year, prices of bananas skyrocketed to PKR 500 per dozen, forcing the middle class and the underprivileged to give up the common fruit.

In March, stampedes at flour distribution centres in the Punjab province took a gory turn, killing two people in separate incidents. The distribution points witnessed an influx of crowds as the cash-strapped nation battled crises on multiple fronts. At the time, flour prices soared to PKR 3,000, and brawls ensued over it.