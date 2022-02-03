Gujarat Hate Crime: Pakistan Link Emerges In Youth's Murder Over FB Post

In a major Republic exclusive newsbreak, a Pakistan link has now emerged to the murder of a 27-year-old man over a religion-linked Facebook post. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act against the accused in connection with the case. Kishan Bharwad, 27, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on the eve of Republic Day.

The ATS, who had taken over the investigation last week, termed the murder in Ahmedabad district “an act of terror”. The ATS, in a statement, said that the murder of Kishan Bharwad was part of a “conspiracy that targets all those who post anti-Islam stories” on social media. Now, the Gujarat ATS team have confirmed links with Pakistan based Dawat E Islami in the murder.

Dawat E Islami links in Gujarat hate murder

According to the Gujarat ATS, Pakistan based group named Dawat E Islami is involved in the murder of the youth Kishan Bharwad. Earlier, Delhi-based cleric Maulvi Qamar Gani Usmani was picked up by Gujarat ATS in connection with the case. The ATS demanded Usmani's remand to probe whether his organisation Tahreek-e- Farogh Islam had terror linkages which led to his part in the hate crime.

Maulvi Qamar Gani Usmani of Tahreek-e- Farogh Islam was also accused in the Tripura riots last year. He was held in charge in connection to the event earlier. Apart from Maulvi Kamargani Usmani, the ATS has so far arrested one Shabbir Chopda, Imtiyaz Pathan, pistol supplier Azim Sama, Jamalpur-based cleric Mohammad Ayub Javrawala in the murder case.

Kishan Bharwad, from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad, was shot dead by two men identified as Shabbir Chopra (25), Imtiaz Pathan (27) on the eve of the Republic Day allegedly in retaliation for his Facebook post. The accused claimed that Bhawrad’s post, dated January 6, hurt their religious sentiments which led to the hate crime. Bharwad was earlier arrested over the FB post and later released on bail after he released an apology in the matter. Earlier on Monday, a huge procession was taken out by people from the Maldhari (shepherd) community in Rajkot.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD