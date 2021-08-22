Gwadar Citizens Resent Chinese Trawlers Fishing In Pak; Allege PM Imran Supports China

On Sunday, August 22, Pakistan’s Gwadar district witnessed people staging a protest against the illegal fishing by Chinese trawlers in the region. Hundreds of common people took to the streets to demonstrate their discontent over the issue.

People of Gwadar resent Chinese trawlers fishing in Balochistan

"People in Gwadar protesting against the Chinese trollers (trawlers) fishing illegally in Gawadar and Pasni. #ChinaHandaoffBalochistan", tweeted Munir Mengal, President of Baloch Voice Association NGO based in Paris. As reported by ANI, people gathered were shouting slogans like "Till the time labourers are distressed, the battle will go on", "Take a step, we are with you."

This isn't the first time locals have demonstrated against Chinese trawlers. Earlier in July as well, in another protest, hundreds of fishermen, political workers, and members of civil society participated to demand that Chinese trawlers' fishing licences be revoked in order to defend the livelihood of Gwadar fishermen.

To oppose the Imran Khan government's decision, the National Party and Baloch Student Organization had called for a protest march and sit-in in front of the Gwadar Press Club. Participants in the event marched through the streets of the coastal town before staging a sit-in, protesting against Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to offer Chinese trawlers fishing privileges in Gwadar by giving them licences. Protesters also claimed that instead of supporting the local fisherman's position, the provincial fisheries minister and federal government officials made statements in favour of the Chinese fishermen.

This is consequent to the China-Pakistan economic corridor project announced by China in 2015 with Pakistan. The project was worth USD 46 billion, of which Balochistan is an integral part.

China-Pak’s CPEC corridor

This corridor will link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang area as part of the project. It also includes ambitions to expand the connection between China and the Middle East by building a road, rail, and oil pipeline links. The Baloch people have resented China's growing presence in the province. The Baloch have not benefited from the CPEC, whereas citizens in other provinces have reaped the benefits of the huge project. This has sparked significant demonstrations and protests, as the Chinese are seen as encroachers who are draining the region's wealth.

