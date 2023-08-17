Gwadar Port Attack On Chinese Convoy In Pakistan Major Setback For CPEC: Report

The incident that took place on Sunday, involving the assault on the Chinese convoy close to the crucial southwestern port of Gwadar in Pakistan, has the potential to significantly impede the progress of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This event has generated a sense of apprehension and unpredictability that could have adverse effects on investor confidence and overall investments in the project.

As reported by The Diplomat, the growing frequency of attacks within Pakistan aimed at Chinese citizens and infrastructure initiatives has raised significant concerns regarding the security and stability of international investments.

Ahsan Iqbal, former Planning, Development, and Reform Minister of Pakistan said, “The attacks on Chinese investment are a major setback for CPEC. They have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, which is not conducive to investment.”

Furthermore, the surge in these targeted attacks against Chinese citizens and infrastructure initiatives has instigated concerns regarding the safety and stability of overseas investments. According to The Diplomat, the escalation in these attacks will not only impact the relationship between China and Pakistan but will also have broader implications for the overall climate surrounding the attraction and retention of foreign investments.

As China envisions the construction of a road and rail network linking its Xinjiang province to the Arabian Sea in Balochistan, a significant portion of the violence is viewed as a reaction to Chinese involvement in the area.

On Sunday, a targeted assault transpired against a convoy of Chinese engineers near the Gwadar police station in Balochistan. The incident unfolded as the convoy, consisting of 23 Chinese engineers, was passing by the police station. An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, resulting in the attack.

Expressing strong condemnation, the Chinese embassy denounced the act of terrorism perpetrated against the convoy of Chinese engineers in Balochistan. China called for a comprehensive investigation into the attack and the imposition of severe punishments upon those responsible.

Baloch separatists behind assaults: Report

Nevertheless, the orchestrators behind these attacks, the Baloch separatists, hold the belief that China is exploiting the resources of Balochistan while neglecting to allocate the province its fair portion of the benefits arising from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

For years, Baloch separatist insurgents have been engaged in a prolonged struggle to secure a greater share of their province's abundant natural wealth. Their focus has encompassed ventures related to natural gas, infrastructure, and security forces. In contrast, these separatists have consistently aimed their efforts at Chinese citizens and economic and financial interests in Balochistan, a region where Beijing has engaged in lucrative mining and energy initiatives.

In April 2021, a suicide bomb blast at a high-end hotel in Quetta resulted in the deaths of four individuals. This attack took place while the Chinese envoy was present at the hotel, fortunately leaving the ambassador unharmed. The Pakistan Taliban asserted responsibility for this incident, as reported by The Diplomat.

Subsequently, in 2022, another suicide bombing occurred, leading to the tragic demise of three Chinese nationals. These individuals were educators at a Confucius Institute located in Karachi.