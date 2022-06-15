Health Failing, Pervez Musharraf Could Return To Pakistan With Army's Help: Report

Former Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf, who was hospitalised for the last three weeks due to health issues and is at a stage where recovery is not possible, could be set for a return home from exile, reported Voice of America citing ‘highly placed’ government sources on Monday. Even though the exact date of Musharraf’s arrival in Pakistan is not clear, an air ambulance has reportedly been offered by the Pakistan Army to bring the 79-year-old from a UAE hospital if his family and doctors approve, stated the report.

VOA quoted sources as saying that the country’s powerful military institution “stands fully behind” the decision to facilitate the repatriation of its former chief who was the architect of the secret and failed Kargil war on India in 1999. The report stating Ex-Pakistan Dictator’s return came after Musharraf's family said in a statement on Friday that he had been hospitalised for the last three weeks “due to a complication of his ailment”. The 79-year-old has amyloidosis, a chronic metabolic disease in which abnormal proteins build up and damage organs such as the heart, kidney and liver, according to the statement.

Asif said Musharraf should face ‘no obstacle’ in returning

Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who has been a vocal critic of Musharraf, said that the former dictator should face “no obstacle” in returning home in the wake of his ill-health. Taking to Twitter, Asif said, “Past events should not be allowed to stand in the way. May Allah help him recover so he can spend his remaining life with dignity”. Musharraf's family said, “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Message from Family:



He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

It is to mention here that Musharraf has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2016 when he was allowed to travel to another nation on bail for medical treatment. At the time he left Pakistan, he was being tried on treason charges in the country. The former Pakistani dictator seized power back in a military coup in 1999 and ousted the then-elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose party is currently heading the coalition government in Pakistan. Musharraf stayed the self-declared president until after his political allies lost the 2008 general elections.

Image: AP