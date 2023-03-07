Hindu Students In Pakistan Attacked For Celebrating Holi, Raise Slogans 'Save Minority'

Hindu students have raised slogans of 'Save Minorities' after they were attacked for celebrating Holi at Punjab University, Lahore, reported Republic. Notably, at least 15 students from Pakistan's minority Hindu community have been injured on Monday, March 6. They have been forcefully stopped from celebrating Holi at the Punjab university premises by the radical Islamic student organisation. The incident took place at the Law College of Punjab University, Lahore on Monday. Around 30 Hindu students had gathered to celebrate Holi when the incident took place.

Radical Islamic student organisation stops Hindu students from celebrating Holi

After the unfortunate incident took place, one of the students, Kashif Brohi informed, "As students gathered on the lawns of the law college, the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists forcibly stopped them from celebrating Holi, which led to a clash resulting in injuries to 15 Hindu students.”

Further, the student shared that they had taken a prior permit from the university authorities to celebrate the festival of Holi on the premises. One of the Hindu students who suffered injuries on his hand, Khet Kumar said "the university guards thrashed them when they held a demonstration outside the Vice-Chancellor's office to protest the treatment meted out by IJT members." The students have filed an application with the police against the IJT and the security guards involved in thrashing and torturing us. However, an FIR related to the matter has not been registered. According to the Punjab University spokesperson, Ibrahim Shahid, its students' involvement in the incident has been denied. Meanwhile, another Punjab University spokesperson, Khurram Shahzad said "the varsity administration had not given permission to hold Holi celebrations at the lawns of the law college."