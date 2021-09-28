Hindus In Pakistan Raise Concerns After Local Body Builds Boundary Wall Inside Temple

The Hindu community residing in Pakistan is facing a brutal fate for being a minority. Over the years, several cases have been reported where Hindu temples have been vandalised and Hindu families forced to accept Islam. Recently, Hindus residing in Terri in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan have raised concern over the district administration's decision to construct a boundary wall inside a temple premises.

This came after a local cleric of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazi (JUI-F) named Hafoz Faizullah raised objections against the construction of the temple. After the intervention of the local Maulana, the district administration stopped the expansion of the Hindu temple and passed orders to build boundary walls inside the Temple premises, citing security reasons, which goes against the Hindu community. Meanwhile, the commissioner and the deputy commissioner of the area have also ignored the requests of the Hindus and did not pay heed to any of them.

According to a report published by The Express Tribune, an elderly Hindu man claimed that even the province's Chief Minister was not willing to solve the dispute, fearing that this could disappoint the local Muslims in the area. Meanwhile, the local cleric, Faizullah, claimed that instead of the word "Mandir", the Hindus had written "Samadhi" on the newly constructed building, claiming that it would surely lead to the temple's enlargement, which simply goes against the agreement between the two communities. Earlier, one Maulana named Sharifullah, who belonged to the JUI-F, had led a violent mob and attacked Hindu temples and demolished it completely.

However, an FIR was also launched and several were arrested but later released after a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Ziaullah Bangash intervened in the matter. Later, the government also allowed the Hindu community to reconstruct the temple within the limits of 'Sharia' law. But the government's decision didn't board well with the locals of the area, and soon a new controversy erupted, forcing the Hindu community to stop the temple's expansion.

A Hindu elderly man said, "We received notices from the session court for the hearing of the attack case and we appeared before the court and informed it that the agreement is not being honored. This could lead to the cancellation of the bails of all those involved in the attack. We have no option as the government is not listening to us, "reported The Express Tribune.

A month ago, another Hindu temple was vandalised in Pakistan's Khipro in the Sanghar district on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Due to the increasing attacks on the worship places of religious minorities in Pakistan, the country has been widely criticised by the international community for failing to protect the minorities in the nation. For several years, the Hindus in Pakistan have been witnessing severe attacks and forced conversions including rape, murder, and other heinous crimes but the in many cases either the government responded late or ignored the issue making it more difficult for Hindus to live a peaceful life in Pakistan.

