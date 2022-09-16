Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that holding early and transparent elections are the only way to protect the country from descending into chaos, as he warned that the economic conditions were deteriorating fast and may reach to the point of no return.

In a video address shown live on TV channels, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)chairman lashed out at the Shehbaz Sharif government for "dismal performance" during the past five months. “Early and transparent elections are the only way to protect the country from descending into chaos...If elections are not held I am worried that things would get out of control,” he said.

Khan said the economy can only be stabilised with political stability. “We have to steer the country out of this quagmire…they [government] are rapidly pushing the country towards chaos,” he said.

Khan responded to the allegations by the incumbent government that his government left everything in a shambles, and asserted that the economy was in a take-off stage when his government was removed.

Khan claimed that despite unprecedented challenges, including global inflation, he had reduced the fuel and electricity prices. He said that during his reign, exports increased from USD 24 to 32 billion and remittances went up from USD 19 to 31 billion which helped to reduce deficit.

Khan claimed that his government left more than USD 16 billion reserves which have been reduced to 8 billion dollars. He said that Pakistan would get about USD 8 billion after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, but it was not sufficient to bridge the external financing gap.

“We need at least USD 30 billion which is difficult to arrange as this government lacks credibility locally and internationally,” he said.

He said Pakistan's debt risk rating was at 4 per cent during his tenure while it jumped to 9 per cent after the Opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion. “Today [debt risk rating] stands at 22.7 per cent... this means it will become difficult to borrow loans,” he said.

Khan alleged that his party and workers were being victimized and false cases, including terrorism charges, were being levelled against them.

“If this victimisation continues, it will only tarnish the image of the country which is already in a difficult situation,” he said.

He asserted that the current government had lost credibility and the country would suffer if elections were not announced. He also threatened to give a call for protests if early elections were not announced.

“Our patience won’t last long if you continue like this, we will have to give a call to the nation,” he said.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

