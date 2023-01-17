How India Did It? Timeline Of What Led To Abdul Makki Being Declared UN 'Global Terrorist'

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday designated Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as 'Global Terrorist'. A brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, Makki has been designated a terrorist by the Committee, that his involvement in 'raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing youth to violence, and planning attacks in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir'.
Responding to the action against Makki, which would subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo, the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee was 'welcomed by India'.
The National Spokesperson of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi said, "India remains committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism."
India was a member of the UN Security Council for the 2021-22 term and even though the successful listing comes just after the end of the country's tenure, this was a culmination of long-standing and persistent efforts made over the last several months, along with partner countries.