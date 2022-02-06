Last Updated:

Hyundai Pakistan Bats For 'freedom Of Kashmir', Indians Call For Boycott

Hyundai Pakistan marked 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5 and urged people to remember the 'sacrifices' of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Ananya Varma
In a shockingly political stance for an automobile major, Hyundai's social media accounts in Pakistan called for 'Kashmir's freedom' on Sunday. Taking to Twitter and Facebook, Hyundai Pakistan marked 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5 and urged people to remember the 'sacrifices' of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Posting an image from Kashmir, the caption read, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom." On Instagram, a similar post was shared with a slightly different caption reading, "Praying for the liberation of our eternally beautiful Kashmir today and always."

It is important to mention that in Pakistan, South Korea's Hyundai is in partnership with Nishat Mills, a subsidiary of Nishat Group. After facing massive flak on social media, the accounts of 'Hyundai Pakistan' have deleted their Facebook post and tweet. Meanwhile, Hyundai India with 873K followers, after being asked to clarify its stance, locked their Twitter account. Here are the posts shared by Hyundai Pakistan: 

Netizens slam Hyundai, threaten mass boycott

Taking to Twitter, netizens from India reminded Hyundai about its market in the country versus in Pakistan, and urged the citizens to 'make the right choice.' They reminded the auto-maker that after Maruti, it was the second most purchased car brand in India and attempting to take a political stance on Kashmir could cost it a fortune. 

"Boycott @HyundaiIndia I urge all nationalist Hindustanis to stop buying Hyundai cars and let them realize what is power of Hindustan," tweeted one user. Another remarked, "Get ready @HyundaiIndia, a mass boycott is coming up for you. Seriously, none of Indian brands ever made any such comments on Kashmir. #BoycottHyundai."

Hyundai India releases statement

As per the latest update, Hyundai India has released a statement saying that it stands 'firmly' for its ethos of respecting nationalism. "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country," its statement read. Read the full statement here: 

