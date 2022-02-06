Hyundai Pakistan Bats For 'freedom Of Kashmir', Indians Call For Boycott

In a shockingly political stance for an automobile major, Hyundai's social media accounts in Pakistan called for 'Kashmir's freedom' on Sunday. Taking to Twitter and Facebook, Hyundai Pakistan marked 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5 and urged people to remember the 'sacrifices' of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Posting an image from Kashmir, the caption read, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom." On Instagram, a similar post was shared with a slightly different caption reading, "Praying for the liberation of our eternally beautiful Kashmir today and always."

It is important to mention that in Pakistan, South Korea's Hyundai is in partnership with Nishat Mills, a subsidiary of Nishat Group. After facing massive flak on social media, the accounts of 'Hyundai Pakistan' have deleted their Facebook post and tweet. Meanwhile, Hyundai India with 873K followers, after being asked to clarify its stance, locked their Twitter account. Here are the posts shared by Hyundai Pakistan:

Netizens slam Hyundai, threaten mass boycott

Taking to Twitter, netizens from India reminded Hyundai about its market in the country versus in Pakistan, and urged the citizens to 'make the right choice.' They reminded the auto-maker that after Maruti, it was the second most purchased car brand in India and attempting to take a political stance on Kashmir could cost it a fortune.

"Boycott @HyundaiIndia I urge all nationalist Hindustanis to stop buying Hyundai cars and let them realize what is power of Hindustan," tweeted one user. Another remarked, "Get ready @HyundaiIndia, a mass boycott is coming up for you. Seriously, none of Indian brands ever made any such comments on Kashmir. #BoycottHyundai."

Cars Sold by Hyundai Motors in 2021



India - 505,000

Pakistan - 8000



Yet @Hyundai_Global chose to needle India via its Pakistani Handle. Either they are very stupid and lack business sense or they have hired a very incompetent PR team which led to #BoycottHyundai disaster pic.twitter.com/jProIRNqYi — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 6, 2022

Dear @BJP4India @BajrangdalOrg @VHPDigital @HYVNational , ask all your volunteers to take printout of these screenshots & stick at Hyundai showrooms..



Don’t stop anyone, just inform them Hyundai’s stand over Kashmir… Let people decide…#BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/LT99Wn3TRJ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 6, 2022

If a car maker has to fall so low to please the residents of a beggar nation, it says all about the quality of their products: It seems no one is purchasing Hyundai cars elsewhere because the effort @Hyundai_Global is putting in pleasing the terrorists of Pakistan #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/oa4uFdfHBr — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 6, 2022

If a car maker has to fall so low to please the residents of a beggar nation, it says all about the quality of their products: It seems no one is purchasing Hyundai cars elsewhere because the effort @Hyundai_Global is putting in pleasing the terrorists of Pakistan #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/oa4uFdfHBr — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 6, 2022

It's not only Hyundai motors which has gone crazy, but Kia motors too.



They are profiting from selling cars in India and using that money for dismantling Bharat.



Please #BoycottKia & #BoycottHyundai@Hyundai_Global @Kia_Worldwide pic.twitter.com/PYRCndn7YC — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 6, 2022

Hyundai India releases statement

As per the latest update, Hyundai India has released a statement saying that it stands 'firmly' for its ethos of respecting nationalism. "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country," its statement read. Read the full statement here: