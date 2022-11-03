'I Tried To Kill Imran Khan': Shooter At Ex-Pak PM's Rally Confesses Assassination Attempt

The shooter who fired gunshots at Imran Khan admitted that he was at the rally in Wazirabad city in Pakistan's Punjab province to kill the former Pakistani Prime Minister. In a confession video assessed by Republic, the accused named Mohammed Nadeem said that Khan was misleading Pakistan, which was too much for him to bear.

"Imran Khan was misleading the country, and I could not stand it. I thought I should kill him", he was heard saying in the video. The attacker was nabbed by the public while he fired his pistol and was handed over to the police.

"I tried to kill him and had decided to kill only him and no one else", the shooter said. He also revealed that he resolved to assassinate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader the day he left Lahore. When asked who was behind him in this attack, he said, "There is no one behind me. I am alone". He also revealed that he reached the rally site after parking his bike at the residence of his uncle, who owns a cycle shop.

PTI vows to avenge the attack

Following the attack on Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, addressed the public and vowed to avenge the attack. "The attack on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan. And this will be avenged. The blood of our children has been spilled, will you take revenge for this?" the PTI leader was heard asking the crowd. "Our party of peace has been targeted and our leader has been shot at. Those responsible for this, open your ears and listen, we will avenge this".

Khan is said to have suffered injuries in his leg whereas one has died and eight others injured, according to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan. Meanwhile, current Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and cancelled the press conference ahead of his China visit.

"I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics," he tweeted.