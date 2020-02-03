Illegal Narcotics Supply From Pakistan Is Ruining The Next Gen Of Punjab, Say Experts

In one of its latest tactic to step up on proxy war Pakistan has now stooped to narco-terrorism to cause more damage and harm to India, experts of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) have opined. India's neighbour has been vigorously supporting the widespread supply of drugs in the Indian state of Punjab, which will be spoiling an entire generation of youth in the state.

Sushant Sareen, a senior research fellow with ORF, an independent think-tank, believes that this is a double threat for India as Pakistan is not just working towards 'damaging the youth of Punjab', but is also making millions of rupees that are subsequently used to fund terrorism in Kashmir and other parts of the country.

"So this trend has been happening for the last 10-15 years and over the last couple of years, it has reached epidemic proportions. This is very dangerous because the linkage between the narcotics and terrorism is an established one and from the Pakistani point of view it's a stone that kills a couple of birds in one shot," Sareen said.

"So, they not only managed to destroy an entire generation of youth in Punjab but also manage to get tons of money which are then used to fuel terrorism and fund terrorism not just in Punjab but other parts of India," he added.

ISI using Khalistan militants to smuggle drugs into India

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been tactfully using the Khalistani militants for sending drugs across the border. A big part of the illegal smuggling happens along the border of the Indian state of Punjab and Pakistan. The areas surrounding the border in Pakistan, are being run and managed by Khalistanis. The Pakistan Army plays an instrumental role in running an entire supply.

"This kind of narcotic trafficking cannot happen without authorities in Pakistan and with authorities I mean the Pakistani military establishment partaking in this entire process," said Sareen.

Deepankar Sengupta, who is a professor from Jammu University believes that the Khalistanis are hostages of Pakistan and are operating at its command. "When militancy was crushed in the 1990s, they all had to run away across the border and now they are practically hostages of the Pakistani regime which is using them for its nefarious activities," Sengupta said.

"These are criminals who get their money from Pakistan and they are not legitimate businessmen. Their criminal activities and Pakistan's criminal activities coincide therefore you see what you see," Sengupta added.

ORF's senior researcher believes that the rising influence is becoming dangerous as Pakistan has doubled down on its strategy after realising that its efforts are showing results.

"With the spread of narcotics in Punjab and networks they have established, I think, in the last few years, they have started to receive some traction. We are seeing a rise of a new crop of the Khalistani terrorists. We are seeing some of them starting to take place," he said.

"There is a nexus between the narcotics and violence that has taken place. We have seen targeted killings of political leaders and social activists in Punjab. and because they have now started receiving little more traction, I think that is enthusing Pakistanis to double down on the strategy of fuelling the Khalistan movement." he added.

Sareen believes that the Indian government should expose Pakistan's unlawful tactic on international platforms.

"I think there is an international opinion against narcotics and a recognition of a nexus between narcotics and terrorism. I think it would serve India well if the investigative agencies and intelligence agencies were to build up a very clear and irrefutable kind of case to expose the kind shenanigans the Pakistanis are involved in. You have to relentlessly keep exposing the Pakistani hand, the kind of nefarious activities Pakistanis are indulging in," Sareen added.

Harmeet Singh "PHD" (Khalistan Liberation Force leader) being shot down in Lahore, is the fallout of a rivalry between three groups over control on drug money.

ANI Sources also stated that there is an ongoing rivalry among Pakistan-based Khalistani groups led by Harmeet Singh, Khalistan Zindabad Force's Ranjit Singh Neeta, and Paramjit Singh Panjwar of the Khalistan Commando Force. It is believed that control over drug money has been a major factor behind rivalry.

(With inputs from ANI)