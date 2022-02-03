IMF Approves $1 Billion Loan Tranche For Pakistan, Confirms Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

After Pakistan gave complete autonomy to the nation's central bank and took around PKR 800 billion measures, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board on Wednesday cleared $1 billion tranches for Islamabad. According to Express Tribune, the IMF’s executive board met in Washington and also waived off a few conditions to pave the way for the release of the fourth loan tranche under the sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility. Following the IMF announcement, Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that he was pleased by the decision.

I am pleased to announce that IMF Board has approved 6th traunche of their programme for Pakistan. — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) February 2, 2022

Notably, after dragging feet for around eight months, Prime Minister Imran Khan signed off all the conditions that it tried to resist first in June and then in October last year. Express Tribune reported that the Pakistan government agreed to take PKR 800 billion measures through a combination of cut in expenditures and imposition of about PKR 500 billion in taxes, including PKR 20 per litre fuel tax, to revive the stalled $6 billion IMF programme. In order to meet another condition of the IMF, the Pakistan government had also successfully managed to get the State Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2021, cleared from the Upper House of Parliament - which was the last stumbling block in reviving the stalled programme.

Seventh Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme review due in April 2022

Meanwhile, keeping in view the requests from Islamabad, the IMF had recently postponed its Executive Board meetings thrice. The IMF board meeting was postponed last time from January 28 to February 2. The loan programme has been stalled since April 2021, hence, the sixth review will be completed after nine months.

Now, the next review - seventh - under the $6 billion EFF programme will be due in April 2022. The last and final eighth review is expected to be done in September 2022, the media outlet said.

(Image: AP)