IMF Asks Pakistan To Give External Financing Assurances For Bailout Package Funds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday asked the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government to provide external financing assurances in order to get its next bailout tranche approved, reported Geo News. it was earlier stated by Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at a briefing that the assurance from "friendly countries" for Islamabad to fund a balance of payment gap was the last hurdle for Pakistan's government to secure an IMF bailout to tackle the economic turmoil. IMF and Islamabad have been negotiating the IMF bail-out package since early February to release USD 1.1 billion to the cash-strapped, neighbouring country that hosts 220 million population. Assurances are the standard feature of all IMF programs for it to approve bailout funds.

At a press briefing on March 24, Julie Kozack, the IMF’s Director of Strategic Communications said: “Timely financial assistance from external partners will be critical to support the authorities’ policy efforts and ensure the successful completion of the review [with Pakistan]."

Bailout package necessary to shore up foreign exchange reserves

IMF is seeking external assurances from Pakistan for the USD 6.5 billion bailout package that it approved in 2019. Dar had told the upper house of the parliament, previously, that scores of "friendly" allies were making commitments to support Pakistan through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reviews. The global financial institution is seeking assurance of up to USD 7 billion in order to fund Pakistan's 2023 fiscal year’s balance of payments gap. According to Dar, the funds are estimated to be USD 5 billion. The package is critical for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which plunged to just four weeks of imports that are stranded at the Pakistani ports, according to Geo News.

“Ensuring that there is sufficient financing to support the authorities is the paramount priority. A Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will follow once the few remaining points are closed,” IMF's Director of Strategic Communications said. “We do need to ensure that we have those financing assurances in place in order for us to be able to take the next step with Pakistan,” she furthermore added. She also told the briefing that Islamabad and IMF are in discussion to reach a consensus on the SLA policies to complete the ninth review of Pakistan’s extended Fund Facility (EFF), the outlet reported. IMF officials reminded that Pakistan is facing multiple economic challenges, sluggish growth, a high rate of inflation as well as an economic meltdown. “And of course, this is all coming on the back of devastating floods,” the IMF Director of Strategic Communications noted. If approved, the IMF agreement will release an estimated USD 1.1 billion tranche from the total USD 6.5 billion bailout package that was agreed to by both sides in 2019.