IMF Defers Pakistan's 6th Review To Release $1 Billion Under Extended Fund Facility

Pakistan's consideration of the completion of the sixth review and release of a USD 1 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) was deferred by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday. After receiving a request from the Pakistan government, the IMF's Executive Board decided to postpone the meeting. The date for the consideration was set for January 12, news agency ANI reported citing The News International. "At the request of the authorities, the Board meeting for deliberation and eventual acceptance of the 6th Review under the EFF has been postponed. The new date has not yet been set," Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF's Resident Chief in Pakistan, stated.

Earlier on Sunday, top official sources confirmed the Pakistan news outlet that the IMF's Executive Board has removed Pakistan's case for the completion of the sixth review slated for January 12. Now the IMF's Executive Board will solely consider Nepal's request under the Extended Credit Facility on the scheduled date. According to the report, Pakistan's Parliament will have to now begin a debate on modified finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) autonomy bills. Meanwhile, the Pakistan government hopes to meet certain IMF conditions through the Supplementary Finance Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy Bill.

Tax Laws Supplementary Bill likely to be passed next week

According to the country's Finance Ministry, the Tax Laws Supplementary Bill is likely to be passed by the National Assembly next week. However, the SBP's Amendment Bill may take some time to pass because it requires consent from both Houses of Parliament, so the Treasury benches will have to make an effective strategy to ensure its passage. The Pakistani side claimed that the IMF's staff had imposed two requirements, one of which was to seek parliament's permission for two crucial bills: The Tax Laws Supplementary Bill as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021, The News International reported.

Pakistan faces massive financial challenges

The Pakistani government had introduced these two bills in Parliament, and the Senate was currently scrutinising the mini-budget in order to finalise its recommendations. Meanwhile, the Parliament is yet to begin deliberations on the contentious SBP Amendment Bill 2021, despite the fact that numerous independent economists and analysts have suggested that it need considerable revisions and amendments before being approved. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is currently facing massive financial challenges, as the country's trade imbalance is increasing, inflation is rising, and the government was forced to introduce a mini-budget to raise taxes in order to meet IMF demands.

(With inputs from ANI)