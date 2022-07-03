IMF Lacks Trust In Pakistan Due To 'fitna' Imran Khan's Wrongdoings: Maryam Nawaz

International Monetary Fund (IMF) had told Pakistan’s coalition government that the officials at the financial institution did not trust the country because of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to as “fitna”, claimed Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday. While addressing the party workers in the PP-167 constituency, PML-N President referred to the agreement signed between IMF and “fitna” Imran Khan as a “bad deal”, Pakistan Today reported.

Maryam even accused Khan of backtracking and breaching the clauses which Pakistan had initially agreed to with the global lender. PML-N President claimed that the party supporters from the constituency present in Green Town are comparatively more than the number of people attending Khan’s “historic rally” on the Parade ground in Islamabad. It is to mention here that both Khan and Maryam were addressing separate crowds of supporters in Islamabad and Lahore simultaneously.

During her speech, Maryam claimed that the coalition government had to make some tough decisions with a ‘heavy heart’ such as increasing the petroleum prices because of Khan’s wrongdoings. Blaming Pakistan’s former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Maryam said that the coalition would have provided some relief to the people if Khan had left something in the reserves.

She stated that PTI did not think she will be addressing the rally in Lahore because of rising inflation. However, Maryam added, “but I want to tell them that I will stand with the people when times are tough.”

‘I’m here to know the prices’: Maryam

The PML-N President took an additional jibe at former Pakistan PM’s statement regarding him not being elected to know the price of potatoes and tomatoes. She said, “I am not as insensitive as him [Imran Khan] that I would say I am not here to know the price of essentials”

“I am here to know the prices and to stand by the people,” she said.

She spoke on the behalf of the Shehbhaz Sharif-led coalition government, Maryam said that the incumbent parties have a “responsibility” to take people out of challenging times even though the problems were not created by them.

Meanwhile, In Islamabad, Khan attacked Pakistan PM Shehbhaz Sharif’s government and said that he did not come out to fight against the institutions in the country or spread anarchy but to inform the people that the nation will not accept the “imported government”. Khan said, “I knew there would be anarchy that evening and people would have come face to face with the police and the rangers. The nation, the police and the rangers are mine. I don’t want to spread anarchy within my nation. I had set out just for one slogan- imported government unacceptable”.

Ousted earlier this year, Khan is eyeing the upcoming Punjab election. He said that the coalition can win the upcoming by-poll in the province only through rigging as “the umpires” stand with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government. He said, “We have 20 by-elections [coming up] in Punjab. The only way they can win is through rigging. The people are against them, [but] the umpires are with them”.

“No matter what tactic they use … whether they rig the election or use the police, the nation will never accept them,” Imran said referring to the government, which he often called “imported” and also claimed that the US had imposed this government through a “conspiracy.”

(Image: AP)