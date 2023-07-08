IMF Team Meets PTI Chief Imran Khan At Zaman Park To Discuss Bailout Package

After negotiating a bailout package with Pakistan’s ruling administration, a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met with the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan. The meeting took place at Khan’s infamous Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Dawn reported. The team discussed the bailout package with Khan after it was announced that the international financial body is planning to meet leaders of different Pakistani political parties. The meeting also came after reports emerged that the existence of the PTI party is under threat.

Pakistan’s former finance minister Hammad Azhar who was part of the meeting shared details of what went down on Twitter. In the tweet, Azhar said that the delegation from the international financial body included. IMF resident representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz who visited Khan’s residence for the meeting and IMF mission chief for Pakistan Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington. Meanwhile, the PTI team included, Khan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub Khan, Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam. As per the tweet, the meeting lasted for more than an hour and the two sides discussed the staff-level agreement that the international body has reached with the Pakistan government.

The IMF team called upon Chairman Imran Khan at his residence today. The meeting was attended by IMF country chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington and Resident Representative Esther Perez who was physically present.

PTI's team included Chairman Imran Khan,… — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 7, 2023

“Discussions took place around the Staff Level Agreement that IMF has reached with the Government of Pakistan for a 9-month US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement and in this context we support the overall objectives and key policies,” Azhar tweeted on Friday. He also informed that the PTI chief will address the nation soon. Shortly after this, the party’s official Twitter handle also shared some visuals from the meeting.

PTI supports the bailout package

In his tweet, Azhar stated that the party welcomes the bailout package that is intended to preserve macroeconomic stability. In the meeting, the party stressed how the package has the potential to protect the lower-income segments of the population. “We welcome the SBA to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of the national elections due in the Fall of this year and until a new government is formed. We wish to stress the importance of programs to protect the lower-income segments of the population from high inflation,” Azhar mentioned in the tweet. He also reiterated that the need to ensure political stability and the rule of law is important for ensuring economic prosperity.

PTI's team included Chairman Imran Khan,… pic.twitter.com/JxAYclCDBK — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 7, 2023

IMF backs PTI while the party is on the verge of collapse

Amid the historic economic crisis, the country’s political turmoil has made headlines all over the world. The tussle between Imran Khan and the Pakistan regime lies at the centre of this political turmoil. The Friday meeting came while the PTI's future in mainstream politics look bleak. Days before IMF met the cricketer-turned-politician, a senior leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the apex institution to dissolve the party. In the past, IMF itself has urged the administration to tackle the ongoing political crisis before the two sides sit to discuss the package. Hence, IMF’s sit down with Khan becomes significant now more than ever.