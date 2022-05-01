In a twisted fold of events, Pakistan's Punjab Police booked ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and 150 others, including noted members of the PTI-led Cabinet, for allegedly instigating a mob to hurl abusive slogans at incumbent PM Shehba Sharif at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in the Islamic holy city of Madina. As per the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, an FIR has been lodged against the PTI supremo and 150 others, including former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed.

The complaint further mentions former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Soori, and Khan's close associates in London, Anil Musarrat and Sahibzada Jehangir, Pakistani officials stated. The FIR includes section 295 A of the Pakistan Penal Code which provides for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

According to the FIR, over 100 supporters of ousted Imran Khan were transported to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan and the UK to carry out the mission targeting Sharif and his delegation at Madina. Pakistani officials stated with conviction that Khan and other PTI members ordered his supporters to carry out the act against Sharif and vouched for action against them in accordance with the law.

In a televised interview on April 30, Khan notable distanced himself from the pilgrims in question for hounding and sloganeering and even said that he could not even 'imagine asking anyone to carry out sloganeering at the sacred place'. Despite his word, there has been condemnation of the incident and Khan has been blamed for the act.

In visuals that have gone viral on the internet, Sharif can be seen walking in the holy Madina and surrounded by security personnel when a mob of nearly 30 to 40 persons hurled demeaning slogans at the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister.

Alleged PTI supporters, the crowd of about 40 men resorted to namecalling and chanted 'chor chor' (thief) as Sharif was approaching them. Not only have the authorities held protestors responsible for sloganeering but they have also been taken into custody for 'violating the regulations' and disrespecting the sanctity of the sacred mosque.

While the fold of events split the internet in varied reactions, many Pakistani citizens even expressed anger towards netizens who shared the video. "Please don't share a video of our Prime Minister being insulted," one Twitter user said.

In the love of the leader, the nation's youth went so far as to desecrate the Prophet's Mosque😓 pic.twitter.com/oV7hL3Q5rj — ༺حبیبہ رضوی ༻ (@HRizvi_) April 28, 2022

The newly-appointed Prime Minister and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, marking their maiden official trip since their induction.