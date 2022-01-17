Imran Khan A 'int'l Beggar', His Departure Only Solution To Pakistan's Problems: JI Chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s departure is “the only solution” to all the problems of the country, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul-Haq said on Sunday. While addressing a gathering in connection with the preparations of local bodies election in Lahore, Haq dubbed Imran Khan as an “international beggar” and called for a new election in the nation. He slammed Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government for increasing petroleum prices.

According to Geo News, Sirajul-Haq said, “Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together. There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan's departure is the only solution to all the problems.”

Further, referring to Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the JI Chief stated that the Prime Minister has become an “international beggar”, while the previous government, which is said is a “mixture of different parties”, is unable to rule the nation. Haq went on to say that the PTI-led government used to claim that it was the "champion of the economy", but nothing has changed as "it is merely using old parts in new machinery”.

"The government has increased petroleum prices again and the inflation in the country has badly affected people's condition," he added.

Imran Khan is the ‘crisis of the century’

Meanwhile, this is not the first time an opposition leader has slammed the ruling Pakistan government. The opposition parties earlier had also rebuked Khan’s PTI-government over the passing of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in a bid to meet conditions set by the IMF. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is currently facing massive financial challenges, as the country's trade imbalance is increasing, inflation is rising, and the government was forced to introduce a mini-budget to raise taxes in order to meet IMF demands.

However, opposition leaders have expressed anger over the IMF deal. Previously, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had dubbed PM Imran Khan as the “crisis of this century”. He had stated that the PTI government made a “weak deal” with the IMF and the nation will now not bear the burden of the agreement. The PPP chairman warned the parliament that the Finance Bill 2021 will bring a “tsunami of inflation” to the country.

