Imran Khan Accepted Resignations Of 145 MNAs One Day Before No-trust Vote: Sources

In a massive turn of events in Pakistan, as the Pakistani citizenry looked forward to the result of the no-trust vote, Imran Khan took the resignations of all the 145 Members of National Assembly (MNA) on Saturday, a day before the no-trust vote. Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan Parliament dismissed the no-trust motion citing 'Foreign Conspiracy'. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has asked the people to prepare for fresh elections.

The Pak PM Imran Khan had already accepted the resignations of the 145 MNAs earlier on Saturday, at the Parliamentary meet, even before facing the no-trust vote on Sunday.

Deputy speaker Sadiq Sanjrani dissolved the House later on Sunday without conducting the no-confidence motion citing 'foreign conspiracy' and said that no-trust motion was "unconstitutional".

"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," Imran Khan said in an address to the nation. "I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them," Khan added.

Imran Khan claims Opposition offered him three options ahead of the no-trust vote

Khan had claimed that he was offered three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the Opposition - resignation, holding early elections, or facing no-confidence motion.

Days before, Imran Khan had apparently lost all support after leaders of the faction belonging to the govt - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) defected and struck a deal with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), thereby supporting the no-trust motion in the 342-member National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been terming the no-confidence motion as a "huge foreign conspiracy" against Pakistan. Earlier, during a rally, he had also shared a letter further calling it "evidence of the foreign conspiracy" against his government. However, without revealing the contents of the letter, he clearly named US as the country behind the threat letter in what he claimed to be a slip of tongue.

The Opposition parties had moved a no-confidence motion against the ruling government led by Imran Khan, blaming him of the economic mess due to high inflation.

IMAGE : PTI