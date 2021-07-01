Imran Khan 'accepts China's Version' On Uyghur Muslims Because Of Sino-Pak Relationship

Pakistan, an all-weather friend of China, has so far turned a blind eye over the human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province despite the entire global community calling it out. However, Pakistan has now gone a step further in officially proclaiming that it accepts China's version over Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

It has been widely reported that millions of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China are suffering genocide at the hands of the ruling Communist Party of China. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking to a Chinese journalist, said that the Chinese version of the Uyghur situation was completely different from what was being reported in Western media.

Imran Khan said as reported by Dawn, "Because of our extreme proximity and relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version." This means, Imran Khan brazenly admitted that Pakistan will continue to believe the Chinese version simply because China has generously given alms and charity to Pakistan.

Pakistan's hypocritical stand

Imran Khan said it was hypocritical that while the Uyghur situation and Hong Kong were being highlighted, attention was not being given to the human rights violations in Kashmir. However, what is really hypocritical is Pakistan points fingers at Kashmir while it continues to allow atrocities on minorities in its own soil and also turns mute when asked to comment on China. It is a known fact that women from minority Hindus, Sikhs and other religions in Pakistan are abducted in broad daylight and are forcibly married off to men of Islam. Also, minority religious institutions have been vandalised in Pakistan with the law and order machinery doing nothing to stop the crimes against minorities.

As for Kashmir, it is also important to note that the Government of India recently held an unprecedented meeting with all the political parties of Jammu & Kashmir and assured that J&K will be given full statehood and elections will also be held after the delimitation exercise is conducted of the Union Territory.

Earlier, when asked in an interview by Axios over the situation of Uyghur, Imran Khan had ducked the question by saying that any conversation with China would happen "behind closed doors".

Despite claiming to stand up against discrimination towards Muslims globally, Pakistan has repeatedly maintained silence when asked about atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in China, while it continues to peddle false narratives about Jammu and Kashmir, although preposterously failing to garner attention on the same even from the Islamic countries as they firmly believe in India's democracy. Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an international organization of Islamic countries, has refused to interfere in the J&K issue and has categorically said that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories is an internal matter of India. Also, it is a known fact that Pakistan, through its state and non-state actors, continues to facilitate infiltration in India.

Genocide of Uyghur Muslims

About 11 million Uyghurs - ethnic Muslims - live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Attempting a systemic cleansing of the indigenous population, the Chinese government has allegedly imprisoned more than a million people and subjected them to severe ill-treatment, forced sterilisation, forced labour, suppression of Uyghur religious practices, political indoctrination among several other human rights issues, while those not detained also face intense surveillance, religious restrictions, forced labour, and sterilizations.

According to international media reports, most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions. The detainees seem to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including travelling to or contacting people from any of the twenty-six countries China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan, attending services at mosques, having more than three children, sending texts containing Quranic verses.

In May this year, the countries participating in the G7 summit openly called out China for its human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims, apart from criticising China's military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the issues concerning Hong Kong. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had called for meaningful access to verify the serious reports of human rights violations and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims. But China has blatantly refused to allow any investigation by saying that the UN human rights official is welcome for a friendly visit but not to pursue any investigation.