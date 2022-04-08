Imran Khan Accepts 'nobody Respects Us As We Sell Out For Dollars' As Pak Crisis Worsens

In an address to his nation late on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that only the people of Pakistan, not the Army can save the democracy in the country. The Pakistan PM also added that foreign countries must not "use Pakistan like tissue paper." Khan further stated that no superpower dares to dictate India's foreign policy.

PM Imran Khan also claimed in his address that the American ambassador allegedly conveyed to his Pakistani counterparts that Khan should not have gone to Moscow.

Imran alleges 'external conspiracy' once again

While addressing the nation, the Pakistan PM said, "Openly things are happening, and no one is serious.. This is making me sad. There is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp. Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts. I'm not anti-American but we don't need a one-sided relationship. Today, there is an appeal to the country that if such an external conspiracy is happening then you have to take a stand for yourself."

PM Khan added, "An American official said that Imran Khan should not have gone to Russia. The US official said that if Imran Khan escapes from no-confidence, then Pakistan will have to face a difficult period. Four months ago, America started meeting our people through diplomats. We found out slowly that this was a plan. It was part of the script. It is important for all of us to decide whether we want to be independent people or slaves."

'No superpower can dictate India': Imran Khan

The Pakistan PM further said that no superpower can dictate India's foreign policy, and stated, "I know India much better than most others. No superpower can dictate India's foreign policy. It is only because of RSS ideology that there has been a breakdown in India-Pakistan ties." Khan added that Pakistan must have an independent foreign policy.

Pakistan opposition submits no-confidence motion

Meanwhile, the joint opposition in Pakistan has submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Friday, a day after their Supreme Court had rejected the April 3 ruling on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is important to note that the Pakistani Parliament's Deputy Speaker Suri rejected a no-trust vote against Imran Khan in the National Assembly. Pakistan Supreme Court in its verdict termed the Deputy Speakers' ruling unconstitutional and gave directions for holding a sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10.30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote against the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Image: ANI