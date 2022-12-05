Imran Khan Accuses Gen Bajwa Of 'betraying Pakistan & Playing Double Game' Against Govt

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaaf, Imran Khan has accused former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a "double game" against his government and admitted that he have committed a "big mistake" by continuing his tenure as military chief in 2019. While giving an interview to the local TV news channel, the ex-PM Imran Khan had shown regret for trusting the then army chief Gen Bajwa. The ex-Pakistan PM had been ousted from power in April this year after the opposition's no-confidence motion.

“Never before I’ve seen a man playing these double games with everyone like Bajwa did”-@ImranKhanPTI #ImranKhanOnBOL pic.twitter.com/wi0YJsUbrs — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 3, 2022

“We were constantly told that they want continuity, while in the background conspiracy was happening”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/0JOEjowHOu — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 3, 2022

He said, “I would believe in everything General Bajwa would tell me because our interests were the same… that we had to save the country,” reported by a local TV news channel while interveiwing.

Further, he said that he did not know how the lies were spoken and had just felt betrayed.

Gen Bajwa betrayed Pakistan: Imran Khan

While talking to Pakistan's local TV news channel, Imran Khan shared that he had received reports from the Intelligence bureau on “what games were being played against his government”. Khan had claimed that Gen Bajwa was in contact with the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and both had planned to topple his government. Further, Khan said, that both conspired against his government which was clear after the removal of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021.

However, Moonis Elahi revealed, “there has not been any contact with the new military leadership” however, he added that the former COAS Gen (retd) Bajwa “had turned the tides in favour of PTI (Pakistan political party)," reported a local TV channel.

“This is my point of contention with PTI and anyone who calls him a traitor,” he continued, “he was seen as perfectly fine when he was going in their support and now he is called a turncoat,” said Moonis Elahi

Further, Elahi continued speaking when he said that he had offered PTI to come and prove to him that Gen Bajwa is a traitor and he would show Khan how much he had done for you. There is no doubt that Gen Bajwa had gone all out for you and your party but the minute he “removed himself then he became the bad guy”.