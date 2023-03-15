Imran Khan Accuses Shehbaz Sharif Pak Govt Of Targeting Him So Other Sharif Goes Scot Free

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has alleged that the federal government is plotting his arrest as part of a larger scheme referred to as the "London plan" aimed at resolving all charges against the country's former leader Nawaz Sharif. In a video message, Imran said: "This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif."

Amid the ongoing tension in Lahore on Wednesday, Imran Khan expressed his confusion regarding the attack on people, given that he had already assured his presence in court on March 18. The situation escalated further as additional contingents were called to Imran's residence in Zaman Park, where a standoff between PTI supporters and law enforcement officials had been going on for over 14 hours, with the aim of arresting the former prime minister.

Imran stated that to prevent any turmoil, he had given an undertaking to the President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, who had tried to relay it to the DIG responsible for Imran's arrest, but the DIG failed to meet the President. "According to Code of Criminal Procedure Section 76, if this surety bond is given to the arresting officer, then I cannot be arrested," Imran said.

The PTI chief alleged that the DIG had no valid reason for refusing to accept the undertaking and suggested that this decision may have been driven by malintentions. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi after Imran called on his supporters to demonstrate following the police's use of tear gas and a water cannon against PTI supporters outside Zaman Park.

According to Samaa English, the Punjab police requested additional water cannons to be stationed on both sides of Canal Road and fired tear gas shells at PTI workers. In Peshawar, a large number of PTI supporters demonstrated outside the press club before blocking Sher Shah Suri road and marching towards the Governor House.

In Islamabad, the police cleared Tarnol Road after PTI protesters blocked it on the orders of Imran Khan, resulting in a case being registered against the PTI workers who had obstructed the road. In Chowrangi, Karachi, people staged a dharna by burning tires in protest against police brutality at Zaman Park.

Imran Khan cites serious security concerns

On Monday, two non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for Imran Khan after he failed to appear in court for cases related to the Toshakhana reference and threatened a woman additional district and sessions judge. The former prime minister, aged 70, has been recovering from a gunshot injury sustained during an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, and has skipped hearings in multiple cases, according to Dawn news.

Khan was scheduled to attend two district and session courts in Islamabad on Tuesday, but his lawyers filed petitions requesting exemption from the hearings due to security concerns. Imran has previously missed three indictment hearings in the case, where he is accused of failing to disclose the details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana in his asset declarations.

On March 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Imran's non-bailable arrest warrants until March 13 and ordered him to appear before the sessions court. During the proceedings on Tuesday, Imran's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, informed the court that his client would not be able to attend the hearing due to security threats. The Dawn reported that the IHC had instructed the sessions court to initiate legal action against the PTI chief in accordance with the law if he failed to appear before the court on March 13.