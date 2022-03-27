Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a lengthy address from Islamabad on Sunday where he vowed to complete his 5-year tenure and defeat the no-confidence motion. In his nearly 2 hour-long speech, which was riddled with lofty claims and extensive religious references, the Pakistan Premier elaborated on the 'achievements' of his PTI government, and how the 'corrupt' Opposition filled with stooges was working to overthrow him.

"I want to thank everyone, people from every corner of Pakistan have reached here today. I thank the people of my country for heeding my call. I want to congratulate MNAs who are sitting with me on stage for not bowing down and selling their loyalty. People ask me why do I use religion for politics? I want to tell everybody that I stepped into politics only for the 'Idea of Pakistan'," said Imran Khan.

"I was myself not aware of the Idea of Pakistan for quite a long time. I left the country, was travelling around the world for sports. As I started understanding religion I could see the principles of Medina in West nations. China has elevated 70 cores people from poverty, they are following the teachings of the Prophet," he claimed.

#BREAKING | China has elevated 70 cores people from poverty, they are following the teachings of Prophet: Imran Khan addresses Islamabad rally



Tune in to watch his address-https://t.co/bpDnnJFeJn pic.twitter.com/NmoERPXG5M — Republic (@republic) March 27, 2022

Imran Khan lists down 'achievements'

In an attempt to justify the skyrocketing inflation, Imran Khan claimed that 'unprecedented steps' had been taken by his government to support the people through the price rise, and spiralling petrol rates. "Under our government, the poor and destitute are getting free treatment in hospitals. Unprecedented steps have been taken to support Pakistan's people against the rising inflation, petrol prices, and electricity," he said, shortly after which his speech was halted to break into a song.

"I have a vision for Pakistan. Upon completing 5 years, ours will be the first government to do fast pace work for the poor. Instead of helping the rich become richer, we will tax them and uplift the poor. We will complete 5 years in office. A country is poor because law and order can not catch white-collar criminals. Small thieves do not destroy a nation," he remarked.

Pak PM hits out at Maryam Nawaz, calls Bilawal Bhutto a 'cry baby'

In a pointed attack at the united Opposition which had tabled the no-confidence motion against him, Imran Khan claimed that the corrupt politicians were hoping to blackmail him to obtain an NRO. The Premier claimed that while Maryam Nawaz had not worked for a single hour in her life, Bilawal Bhutto was just a kid who had not learnt Urdu in past 14 years. "They want to blackmail Imran Khan like General Musharaff. All this drama is happening for that," he alleged.

"I want to challenge that no regime has given the performance which we did it 3.5 years, we have the lowest unemployment rates according to World Bank report. Our export numbers are record high. But the Opposition is made up of Rats, Cherry Blossom, Diesel, and an absconder," he jibed.

#BREAKING | Imran Khan attacks Opposition in Pakistan, calls them 'rats, Cherry Blossom, diesel' during Islamabad rally.



Tune in to watch his address-https://t.co/bpDnnJFeJn pic.twitter.com/a9rl9gew3a — Republic (@republic) March 27, 2022

Khan alleges 'conspiracy', claims he received threats

Alleging that there was an international conspiracy happening against him, Imran Khan asserted that in the era of social media, Pakistan would no longer be a slave of any country. "There is an attempt to dislodge the government, money is coming from outside the country. Our people are using this money against me some knowingly, some unknowingly," he alleged.

Confirming his fallout with the Pakistan Army, Khan claimed that he had received written threats to step down, and cited the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. "I am not blaming anyone. I have a letter that is proof. You will understand what I mean, the citizens, media need to decide for how long do they want to live like this, amongst threats. On whose directions do people in Pakistan function? You must have an idea," he said.

Sending a message to the Opposition, Imran Khan warned that the citizens would not forgive them if they tried to dethrone his government.