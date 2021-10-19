Imran Khan Admits 'democracy Is Pakistan's Biggest Fight', Says Country Has No Morality

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, admitted that Pakistan was a 'failed democracy' and that the nation cannot progress until it addressed its lack of basic morality.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference, Imran Khan highlighted the multitude of problems and scams that the nation was buried under, from election fraud and corruption to its failed justice system.

The PTI leader drew a lengthy comparison between England and Pakistan, sharing how different the progress of the two nations are despite sharing the same parliament system. He stated that Pakistan was still stuck at a place where votes were bought, people were bought and even senate elections were bought, while England had gone ahead.

Highlighting the difference between his libel case in England and the Panama case in Pakistan, he said,

"I want to highlight the difference regarding why Pakistan has remained backwards and they have gone ahead. My cricket rival had filed a case against me. He told me, if my papers have even one lie, I can be tried for purgery. A man as big as Lord Jeffrey Archer was sent to 3-years in jail for purgery. In the Panama case, so many lies were perpetrated. In England, this could have never happened. On Oath, people here lie. They give false testimonies. I understood that a nation needs moral authority to do justice."

Pakistan's democracy its biggest fight: Khan

Citing several deep-rooted problems in Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that Pakistan had become a banana republic riddled with corruption, even though the country follows the same parliament system as Britain.

He remarked, "We follow their (England) parliament system. But in other countries, the same system has turned into a banana republic because you need moral standards to uphold it. No one can imagine that votes will be sold there, people know how money is utilised in Senates. If a politician is even accused of corruption, he can not show his face. God has given everything to Pakistan, but we need to strive towards becoming like this. I see Pakistan's democracy, this is our biggest fight. If we are not able to reform our law and order system, our nation will not progress."

The Pakistan PM also touched upon the brain drain in the country, saying that even a small section of the non-resident Pakistan's invested in their home country, they could get rid of their IMF debts.

"When I was overseas, I would see so many young, capable Pakistanis struggling. They would not get jobs here, so they would go. They longed to return after earning money. I saw how they grew, their families grew, they became successful, but as soon as they came to Pakistan, they would become bankrupt and go back. Some fraud would hit them," Khan said.

He added, "They could not adjust here because of the better moral standards back there. You work there, you get rewarded. Over 90 lakh people are outside. If even a few of them come back and invest here, we would not need IMF. Some have enough wealth more than our IMF debts. Pakistan's system does not allow them to return. Our country needs morality. We cant be independent if we don't reform our law and order."