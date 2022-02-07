Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday admitted that his country's foreign policy is "completely" dependent on its relationship with China. Underscoring the flourishing bilateral relationship, he mentioned that both sides mutually support each other's "core interests." PM Khan's assertions come after he met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Sunday.

The leaders held an "in-depth" exchange on shared interest over an "entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional situation," a joint statement released after the meeting said, as cited by The Express Tribune. The state heads also discussed the international political landscape and the joint development achieved in the past years, the release added. Both Khan and Jinping reaffirmed "close strategic ties and deep-rooted friendship" between Pakistan and China.

"The bilateral relationship server the interest of both countries and was the historic choice of both peoples. The Pakistan side emphasised that the Islamabad-Beijing relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy and that closest friendship with China enjoys the abiding support of the people of Pakistan," the joint statement read.

Pakistan PM also lauded Jinping for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting its significant contribution towards the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in turn uplifting the social and economic situation in the country. It is to mention that Pakistan and China have shared a long mutually beneficial relationship. The ties have further bolstered with Beijing's substantial investment in Pakistani infrastructure expansion, including expansion of the Gwadar port. The countries also share an ongoing free trade agreement. Both the nations have a bilateral trade volume touching the $20 billion mark (in 2017) when China's export to Pakistan grew by 5.9%.

Pak PM turns blind eye to Uyghur Muslims suppression

Backing the Xi Jinping-led Communist regime over suppression of minorities in Chinese territory, PM Khan turned a blind eye towards the mass abuse against Uyghur, Tibetans, ethnic minorities, and religious believers. Islamabad also expressed commitment to One-China Policy, under which Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway territory. Imran Khan's support comes as nearly 243 global human rights advocacy groups have called for action against China over the arbitrary crackdown and detentions in the country. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Beijing has eliminated independent civil society by persecuting human rights activists, feminists, lawyers, journalists, and more. Jinping-led lawmakers have also eviscerated the civil society of Hong Kong and imposed the controversial National Security Law (NSL) to significantly curtail rights to expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

(Image: AP)