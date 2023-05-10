Imran Khan Aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi Denies Rumours Of Arrest

Imran Khan's close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied rumours of his arrest after several local media reports claimed the senior leader has been arrested. Setting the record straight on Twitter, Qureshi warned PTI supporters against misinformation and asked them to continue protesting Imran Khan's arrest. "I have not been arrested, as yet. However, be warned! Every kind of strategy is in place to spread disinformation, create chaos, panic and terror, to try and break the spirit of our party and supporters. Let me warn you, this is a huge mistake. The people of Pakistan will NOT sit in their homes. No fear! PROTEST! (sic)," the former Pakistan External Affairs Minister said.

I have not been arrested, as yet. However be warned! Every kind of strategy is in place to spread disinformation, create chaos, panic and terror, to try and break the spirit of our party and supporters. Let me warn you, this is a huge mistake. The people of Pakistan will NOT sit… May 10, 2023

Apart from Imran Khan, PTI general secretary Asad Umar and another senior party member Ali Zaidi have been arrested from Islamabad. All this transpired while several major cities in Pakistan including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar are witnessing largescale violence in which at least six people have been killed and dozens injured.

Imran Khan sent to 8-day custody

Imran Khan, 70, has been sent to eight-day custody after he was produced before the Anti-Accountability Court earlier today. On the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he was arrested by the paramilitary group Rangers. He was arrested for the dozens of cases registered against him including those of corruption. He has allegations against him in the Al-Qadir Trust case in which he is accused of looting billions from the national treasury.