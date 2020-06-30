Pakistan PM Imran Khan Froths At India's J&K Domicile Law; Begs For Outside Interference  

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday continued to bleat falsehoods against India. This statement comes after the new domicile law stated that non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to get domicile certificate

Taking to Twitter, the Pak Prime Minister claimed that India's attempt to alter (what he referred to as...) IOJK's demographic structure by issuing a domicile certificate to 25,000 Indian nationals is illegal and in violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, international law and 4th Geneva Convention.

He added that he has approached UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders to stop India's unacceptable treatment of Kashmiri people. This comes after the UNSC has time and time again refused to get drawn in to the Kashmir issue, despite Pakistan and China's attempts. Imran Khan's frothing also comes at a time that India has taken on its 'all weather friend' China directly on a range of issues.

India grants domicile to outsiders

Over 30,000 people have till now received domicile certificates online in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government changed laws to grant residency to different categories of non-residents in the Union territory. Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan "rejected" the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Office "rejected" the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir.

