Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supremo Imran Khan early Monday alleged that police in Islamabad resorted to raiding the houses of his party's workers and further claimed that if the party worker was not present at their residence, the police picked up "children as young as 10 years" old. Taking to Twitter, Khan demanded the immediate release of all the workers and their children.

Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up. We demand the immediate release of all our workers & their children who have been abducted. March 19, 2023

On Sunday, Khan vowed to take legal action against “every single officer” involved in a raid on his Zaman Park residence here and brutal beating of his party workers during the search operation. While Khan was in Islamabad to mark his presence at a court on Saturday, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel launched a major operation at his Zaman Park residence and arrested dozens of his supporters. Police claimed to have seized weapons and petrol bombs from Khan's house.

Terrorism charges filed against Imran Khan

Police in the Pakistani capital on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here ahead of a Saturday court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier.

Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, during the confrontation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police, over 25 security personnel were injured, prompting Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to defer the court hearing till March 30.

The case was registered against arrested PTI workers and wanted party leaders. About 17 PTI leaders were named in the FIR lodged by the Islamabad Police, Geo News reported.

PTI calls Imran Khan residence raid 'state terrorism'

The Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party strongly denounced the search conducted by the heavy police contingent at Imran Khan's residence, which the party described as "state terrorism" and alleged that it was part of a "London Plan" to eliminate him, reported Karachi-based Dawn.

During a press conference at the PTI office, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the search operation carried out at Imran Khan's residence was part of a plan proposed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the main organiser of the PML-N party. Chaudhry alleged that the purpose of the plan was to arrest Khan.